Queens, NY

Police search for 29-year-old man after 3 people found dead inside Queens home

Police are searching for a man after three people were found dead inside a home in Queens last week.

Authorities released photos of 29-year-old Queens resident Travis Blake, who is wanted in connection to the homicide.

Police officers responded to a home on 155 Street in South Jamaica at around 2:15 p.m. on Friday, June 24, when they found a 22-year-old woman's body on a bed on the second floor of the residence.

Additionally, the bodies of a 55-year-old woman and 37-year-old man was discovered in the basement of the home.

The woman had been stabbed multiple times and the man had suffered severe head trauma, according to police.

A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene, but further investigation revealed that he was a relative of the victims who had made the 911 call and he was released.

Police say Blake was last seen walking northbound on 155 Street from the location of the incident.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black pants.

He is described as 6'0" and approximately 280 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair with a close-cut hairstyle.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing at this time.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of death for each victim.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

