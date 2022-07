Nothing is more fun than spending time with friends and family, mixing conversation with nostalgia. Adam Cocuzza, creator and co-founder of Nitro Bar in West Reading, creatively blends a little old and a little new, while also honoring a piece of Berks County history. Built in 1913, the building at 416 Penn Avenue was once the West Reading Motor and Hardware Company, a bustling automotive dealership. Years later, it became well-known as A to Z Vacuum. Today, Cocuzza has reawakened the automotive history of the space, incorporating auto-related memorabilia throughout.

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO