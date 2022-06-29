ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Thundercat Will Perform At The Broad Museum In Celebration Of Takashi Murakami’s Exhibit

By Sophie Len
Secret LA
Secret LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KBV65_0gQLc8D700

Last month, The Broad debuted one of their newest exhibitions, “ Takashi Murakami: Stepping on the Tail of a Rainbow. ” In celebration of the legendary Japanese artist, Thundercat will be performing an incredible show at the museum. The L.A. grammy-winning musician and self-described Japanophile will be playing a live set of his genre-defying music he’s known and loved for. There will also be an opening performance by Ginger Root , who has influences of Japanese City Pop music.

“The Broad is happy to announce a return to live programming after a 3-year hiatus,” shared The Broad. “Join us monthly for events that span a culturally diverse mix of performers and enjoy exclusive after hours access to the museum and its special exhibitions.”

This event is 21+ and is part of The Broad’s Summer Happenings . Tickets are $40, and a purchase to the show also allows admission to the museum. The museum will be closed during the show, so early arrival is recommended. Get full ticket details here .

When: Thursday, July 21, 2022

Location: The Broad, 221 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

Cardi B Confirms Kanye West and Lil Durk as ‘Hot S—‘ Features

Click here to read the full article. After releasing a teaser video announcement over the weekend for her new single “Hot Shit,” due July 1, Cardi B revealed that the song will include features from Kanye West and Lil Durk. The rapper shared the news by posting the single’s cover art, which displays all three of the artists’ names,  on her social media platforms. The golden-toned cover photo features Cardi sprawled on the back seat of a car, sporting a short bob and metallic accessories.   View this post on Instagram   A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) As Complex reports, Cardi also spoke during...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Beyoncé Shares Cover Art And Mission Statement for Upcoming ‘Renaissance’ Album

With a month until the release of Renaissance, Beyoncé took to Instagram earlier today, June 30, to share the cover art and mission statement for the upcoming project. The cover art features Beyonce on top of a crystal horse. The cover was photographed by Carlijn Jacobs who also photographed the cover art for Beyoncé’s critically acclaimed 2016 album, Lemonade.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Kirk Franklin And Maverick City Music Bring “Melodies From Heaven” To 2022 BET Awards

Click here to read the full article. A red-suited Kirk Franklin and gospel collective Maverick City Music took the 2022 BET Awards stage with a spiritual performance. Joined by a choir and live instruments, together, the musicians and singers delivered a powerful performance of their religious tunes. Their two-song set began with the song “Kingdom” from Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin’s latest album Kingdom Book One. The praise and worship session continued with Kirk Franklin’s 1995 classic “Melodies From Heaven.”More from VIBE.comBET Awards 2022: See The Complete Winners List And Acceptance SpeechesKirk Franklin's Son, Kerrion, Arrested In Connection To Murder...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
HipHopDX.com

Marley Marl's Catalog - Which Includes LL COOL J’s ‘Mama Said Knock You Out’ - Partly Acquired By Reservoir

Hip Hop pioneer Marley Marl was just an intern at New York City’s Unique Recording Studios in the early ’80s when he discovered sampling by accident. As the storied producer explained to NPR in 2013, “I was actually trying to get a riff off of a record. I made a mistake and got the snare in there before the sound came. I was truncating the vocal part but the snare was playing with the beat — we was truncating while the beat was playing. Thank God the beat was playing, because it probably wouldn’t have happened if the beat wasn’t playing. So I was playing it and the snare sounded better than the snare that I had from the drum machine when I was popping it.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Sued By Legendary House Musician Over 'Donda 2' Sample

Kanye West’s love for sampling has landed him in legal trouble yet again. According to Billboard, the Chicago rap icon is being sued over an allegedly unauthorized sample on his latest album Donda 2. A complaint filed in U.S. District Court in New York on Wednesday (June 29) claims...
MUSIC
XXL Mag

Daz Dillinger Announces Retirement From Rap

Daz Dillinger is calling it quits on the rap game. On June 25, The Dogg Pound rapper announced he will be retiring. Daz made the revelation via Instagram, sharing the news with his over 633,000 followers. “The legend has officially retired. Not my problem anymore,” the post reads. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Takashi Murakami
Complex

Dr. Dre Teases New Music While Talking to Busta Rhymes: ‘I Did 247 Songs During the Pandemic’

For those who are bold enough to question Dr. Dre’s worth ethic, the legendary producer isn’t shying away from revealing how many unreleased records he has in the vault. In a video posted to Instagram on Thursday, Dre opened up to Busta Rhymes about how much time he spent in the studio during the COVID-19 pandemic, claiming he recorded a whopping 247 songs while in quarantine.
MUSIC
Essence

Lauryn Hill Makes An Electrifying Surprise Appearance At The 2022 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture!

The Grammy-Award winning artist owned the stage during Wyclef Jean’s set, performing hits such as “Ready or Not,” “Fu-Gee-La,” and “Killing Me Softly.”. Friday night at the 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture was truly one to remember. Along with a star-studded list of performers, the legendary Lauryn Hill surprised a packed crowd during Wyclef’s Jean’s energetic set.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thundercat Will Perform#The Broad Museum#Japanese#Ginger Root
soultracks.com

First Listen: Babyface and Ella Mai are "Fallin" together

(June 30, 2022) Most would think that after producing and writing over 125 Top 10 hits, 42 No. 1 R&B hits and 16 No. 1 pop hits that Babyface would enjoy his ability to embrace his legendary status. After hearing his latest single with Ella Mai entitled "Keeps On Fallin" it is clear that he is ever evolving and musically challenging the norm.
MUSIC
Complex

Stream Strick’s New Mixtape ‘The Machine, Vol. 3’

Just seven months after the release of his debut studio album Strick Land, YSL rapper Strick returns with his latest full-length offering, The Machine, Vol. 3. The 13-track project, which arrives nearly three years after The Machine, Vol. 2, features the previously released single “Nelly Furtado,” as well as guest appearances from Lancey Foux and Idris Elba, among others.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Music
Secret LA

Secret LA

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
468
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret Los Angeles is your guide to things to do and places to go in L.A., from events and culture to the best restaurants, bars and attractions.

 https://secretlosangeles.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy