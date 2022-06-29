Thundercat Will Perform At The Broad Museum In Celebration Of Takashi Murakami’s Exhibit

Last month, The Broad debuted one of their newest exhibitions, “ Takashi Murakami: Stepping on the Tail of a Rainbow. ” In celebration of the legendary Japanese artist, Thundercat will be performing an incredible show at the museum. The L.A. grammy-winning musician and self-described Japanophile will be playing a live set of his genre-defying music he’s known and loved for. There will also be an opening performance by Ginger Root , who has influences of Japanese City Pop music.

“The Broad is happy to announce a return to live programming after a 3-year hiatus,” shared The Broad. “Join us monthly for events that span a culturally diverse mix of performers and enjoy exclusive after hours access to the museum and its special exhibitions.”

This event is 21+ and is part of The Broad’s Summer Happenings . Tickets are $40, and a purchase to the show also allows admission to the museum. The museum will be closed during the show, so early arrival is recommended. Get full ticket details here .

When: Thursday, July 21, 2022

Location: The Broad, 221 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012