The North Carolina House passed H.B. 768, the 2022 ABC Omnibus, by a vote of 100-9 Wednesday afternoon. The extensive bill is designed to decrease regulations on bar owners and expand the freedom of alcohol transportation and sales. North Carolina is one of 17 states where liquor sales are still controlled by the government. The North Carolina Bar Owners Association (NCBOA) has pushed for these reforms in the past and a few of their key points are included in the bill.

DRINKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO