IPS LIVE: NC State Football Recruiting Updates

By IPS Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIPS LIVE: NC State Football Recruiting Updates (47:20) Produced by Jon Stout and hosted by James Henderson, Inside Pack Sports Live can be easily accessed via...

FOOTBALL RECRUITING TALK: Debating The 2023 NC Rankings

We share our thoughts on the 2023 North Carolina in-state football recruiting rankings and much more!. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available to users who have never subscribed or participated in a previous...
7-On-7 HIGHLIGHTS: NC State Commit Javonte Vereen

NC State 2022 tight end commitment Javonte Vereen participated for Havelock in the Wolfpack's 7-on-7 summer camp. Here is a look at some of his best plays!. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available...
Jaybron Harvey, Robert Grigsby commits; UNC lands 2 prospects in 1 day

The start of July turned out to be a massive day for North Carolina football. UNC landed commitments from two key 2023 prospects: Jaybron Harvey and Robert Grigsby. Harvey is a 6-foot-3, 215-pound edge rusher from Durham (NC) Southern High. He took four official visits this summer, including an early June trip to nearby Chapel Hill. In the end, though, Harvey picked North Carolina over Oklahoma, South Carolina and Louisville. That’s a solid trio of teams to beat out for Harvey.
Two Tar Heel legends headed to the College Basketball Hall of Fame

On Wednesday, the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame announced their inductees for the class of 2022. Two of the class come from UNC, one of whom made you think, “wait, he’s not in there already?”. The “he’s not in there already?” is Roy Williams. The answer is,...
Fan interest in the NC Courage has wavered. Players have noticed. What happened?

It would be an understatement to simply call Jessica Turner a fan of women’s soccer. She absolutely loves the game and wants to see it grow. The 33-year-old Raleigh resident went to France for the Women’s World Cup in 2019 and she’s been a season-ticket holder of the National Women’s Soccer League’s North Carolina Courage since the team moved to the Triangle in 2017. She is also the vice president of the club’s lone official supporters’ group, The Uproar.
Daniels, ex-AP chair and newspaper publisher, dies

RALEIGH, N.C. — Former Associated Press Board chair Frank A. Daniels Jr., who shepherded The News & Observer of Raleigh through an era of political and economic transformation in the New South, died, Thursday, at age 90. Daniels, whose family owned the North Carolina newspaper for over a century...
The Best New Restaurants and Bars in Raleigh, N.C.

It's been a sizzling six months for great new food in the Raleigh area, from donut shops to tequila spots and more. We have 15 new places—a range of unique concepts—to help find new favorites and expand your horizons for your next night on the town!. A'Verde Cocina...
Foodie news: Big seafood news (July 1, 2022)

Raleigh, N.C. — Locals Seafood has purchased a building in east Raleigh, off New Bern Ave just outside the beltline, to establish a new headquarters. The retail market will be the highlight of the location, featuring a large selection of fresh seafood, value-added goods, kitchen tools, and more. Eventually, Locals will open a deli-style market counter with a dry-aged fish section, raw bar, and fry shack that will allow customers to experience NC seafood in a variety of ways. The move will not impact Locals’ existing farmers market locations or its restaurant at Durham Food Hall. However, they will close their restaurant at Transfer Company Food Hall at the end of July (the restaurant will run specials and feature fan favorites throughout the month). Locals expects to open the new retail market later this fall. Keep up with the transition/growth on their social media and their site here.
College Sports
Football
Sports
Job Alert: 5 career options for older professionals

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)— While some older professionals are thinking about retirement, others are thinking of a new career. And Monster.com put together a list with a few ideas. Those suggestions include:. Consulting. Franchising. Non-profit work. Substitute teaching. Technology training. For more information, and to read the list, click here.
