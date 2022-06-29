ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THE RELIGION CORNER: Life-Changing Principles — ‘Persistence’

By Lyndia Grant
The Washington Informer
 3 days ago
“So do not throw away your confidence; it will be richly rewarded. You need to persevere so that when you have done the will of God, you will receive what he has promised. For in just a very little while…” — Hebrew 10:35-37.

Simply put, stick with it. Don’t quit! And don’t take no for an answer. Instead, pray daily, use your imagination and find a way around your obstacles. Persistence pays!

Napoleon Hill, author of “Think and Grow Rich,” said something like this about the principle of Persistence: “ Persistence is an essential factor in transmuting desire into good health, to a better job, to increasing your business stream of income, to building the congregation of your church, to your monetary goal no matter what it is you seek.”

Today, short attention spans are prevalent in adults and children with the advent of iPods, cellphones and computer browsers. Even my 2-year-old grandson knows how to tinker with computers, phones and remote controls; you find his little fingers tapping on any one of those items, at any time. No wonder folks keep changing from one thing to another without using that old-fashioned elbow grease, that stick-to-itiveness required to win.

Thomas Edison commented that 90% of people quit 90% of the way to accomplishing their goals. These days it is 99% who quit a mere 20% of the way. Those who persist, win; those who do not, lose — that is as true today as it was generations ago when Hill wrote “Think and Grow Rich.”

Persistence of bad habits though seems to continue to flourish. Despite the overwhelming evidence that the way we think and what we believe is not producing the results we desire, we persist in hanging on to what does not work.

Many people see small problems, molehills, as a major mountain blocking their path. Only a few choose to see a mountain in their path as an opportunity to gain a broader perspective as they continue to travel along life’s journey. Persistence turns stumbling blocks into steppingstones. It is simply a matter of attitude.

Many fail to be persistent for fear of failure. They lose hope. Fear is faith in reverse; fear tolerated is faith contaminated and fear is not of God. Scripture reminds us that Faith comes by hearing, so does fear. Make a choice about what it is we hear and accept. You will not be persistent when you operate in fear; fear will cause you to quit.

Example: When planning the grand opening for my company in 1982, I didn’t have money to pay for the first-class celebration I wanted but, by faith, went ahead and planned as if the money would rain down out the sky. I was waiting on an unemployment check that would cover six months of back pay from my previous job in Oakland, Calif. The office was decorated, nice office furniture, plants, phones, our business license, and our first dollar bill framed, hanging proudly. We were excited!

A wonderful menu was confirmed by our caterer — glass dishes, all top-of-the-line; engraved invitations ordered; guest speakers confirmed, like Congressman Walter E. Fauntroy, news anchor Fred Thomas, Council member Charlene Drew Jarvis (my office was in her Ward 4 area) and Council member Nadine P. Winters, since we lived in her Ward 5 area.

Invitations were dropped in the mail, then I remember vividly how fear hit me. I thought to myself, “ Are you crazy? Putting all of these invitations in the mail, and you don’t know how you’re going to pay for this. ” Too late! They were already in the mailbox. Thank God I was operating in faith, walking by faith and not by sight. In the end, my check arrived one week from our grand opening date, and everything happened just as it had been planned!

Persist, and operate in faith. Don’t move forward on what it is you see. Walk by faith, and not by sight. Believe in God, and know He will be there for you.

Purpose and passion plus persistence equal prosperity. Be persistent!

Lyndia Grant is a speaker/writer living in the D.C. area. Her radio show, “Think on These Things,” airs Fridays at 6 p.m. on 1340 AM (WYCB), a Radio One station. To reach Grant, visit her website, www.lyndiagrant.com, email lyndiagrantshowdc@gmail.com or call 240-602-6295. Follow her on Twitter @LyndiaGrant and on Facebook.

