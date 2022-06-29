ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plains, PA

Little League: Plains gets past Hanover in District 16 Major Baseball

By Times Leader
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
Ben Thomas had a home run and two RBI as Plains defeated Hanover 8-3 Wednesday in District 16 Little League Major Baseball.

JP McKeown had two hits for Plains, which improved to 2-1 in pool play. Thomas was the winning pitcher with Tyler Daugherty picking up the save.

Eli Zapotoski had two hits for Hanover. Ben Kolbicka took the loss.

Greater Pittston Area 9, Mountain Top 4

Robbie Zaleski singled home CJ Stevenson and Christian Cerasaro in the top of the sixth inning to break a 4-4 as tie Greater Pittston Area defeated Mountain Top in District 16 Major Baseball.

Cerasaro had two hits, two runs scored and an RBI as GPA improved to 4-0. Zaleski and Alex Rosencrance each had three RBI. Jack Bernardi, Mason Wolf, Gavin Gisolfi, Tino Salvo and Stevenson all had hits.

Zaleski, Bernardi and Rosencrance combined on the mound to give up five hits.

Bodhi Malory had two hits and Luke Zeneski scored twice for Mountain Top. Zach Zeneski threw four strong innings, with Matt McShea and Erik Smith in relief.

Back Mtn. National 15, Back Mtn. American 4

Jack Oliver had three hits and Nick Cramton hit a two-run homer as Back Mountain remained undefeated in pool play in the District 31 Major Baseball tournament.

Cole Langdon and Mitch Onzik added two hits each for Nantional (3-0). Justin Morris was the winning pitcher.

George Rolland had three hits and Lorenze Zangardi had two hits for American, which fell to 0-3.

Greater Wyoming Area 8, Northwest 3

Brady Lynch struck out five over three innings and Zach Smith closed out the game with six strikeouts over the final three as GWA defeated Northwest in a District 31 Major Baseball game.

Tyler Smith had two hits for GWA, which improved to 2-1 in pool play.

Roman Bedmarick and Jake Ide had two hits apiece for Northwest (0-3).

Swoyersville/West Side 6, Kingston/Forty Fort 1

Max Mylet hit a pair of two-run home runs and pitched four solid innings to get the win as Swoyersville/West Side moved to 3-0 in pool play in District 31 Majors Baseball.

Mylet and Liam Gill combined on a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts. Gill came on and pitched the final two innings to close the game out.

Derek Rukstalis had a double for Swoyersville/West Side. Ryan Gensel and Connor Lehman hd a single each.

Brady McDermot had a single for KKF’s only hit. Damien Eastman scored KFF’s only run. KFF fell to 1-2.

SOFTBALL

Mountain Top 15, Nanticoke 1

Fallon Stavish struck out nine as Mountain Top defeated Nanticoke in four innings in District 16 8-10 Softball.

Kayla Sincavage was 4-for-4 for Mountain Top. Isla Centak had three singles and Bryn Grobelny doubled and singles.

Other hitters for Mountain Top were Stavish, Brianna Petzold, Erin Cavanaugh, Miley Gilsky, Mia Blasi, Alexx Fromm and Paisley Eden.

Nanticoke had hits from Emily Weihbrech and Olivia Williams.

Plains 14, Hanover 4

Addison Gilmore struck out nine over five innings in Plains’ victory in District 16 8-10 Softball.

Orianna Contreras was 3-for-3 with four runs scored for Plains. Faylinn Fernandes was outstanding behind the plate, throwing out two runners attempting to steal.

Hanover pitcher Stella Styczen recorded eight strikeouts. Maddy Martin had a double and single.

The North Pocono Public Library (NPPL) is proud to announce the co-chairs of its inaugural golf tournament, to be held Monday, Aug. 9 at Elmhurst Country Club in Moscow. Jim Coles andEdward Steinmetz are leading an 18-person committee for this first-year...
If you've lived around here for a while, you've undoubtedly heard of Connor McGovern, the Lake-Lehman High School and Penn State alumnus who is now an offensive lineman for the Dallas Cowboys. Throughout his collegiate and professional career, he's...
Summer has arrived in Northeastern Pennsylvania and we find ourselves with opportunities to enjoy the outdoors, take a vacation, host backyard events and spend time with family and friends in the beautiful weather. Summer has always been time to refresh and grow with the kids being home from school and our neighborhoods full of activity.
