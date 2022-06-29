Ladies Leukemia League awards research grants

The hidden battles that are fought when veterans come back home after deployment are critical to transitioning into a world that once was normal and is scarcely talked about, especially through the eyes of our veterans. South Louisiana Veterans Outreach (SLVO) was founded in 2019 by a group of local combat veterans who not only recognize the struggles of returning home after deployment but also suffer from the repercussions as well. Board President Brock Talbot said one of the most difficult aspects of the non-profit outreach is that veterans are a prideful population who always take care of not only themselves but those around them. Often, when a veteran comes home and struggles with PTSD, disabilities, or unemployment, they try to handle it on their own until things get overwhelming. It was a tragic experience that led to the foundation of SLVO.

