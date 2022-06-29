ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, KS

Fairbury Elks award Hanover students

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFairbury Elks Lodge had its annual honors banquet on May 1. Students...

NebraskaTV

Health Alert: Toxic algae found in Nebraska lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. — If you're planning on taking a dip in the lake this weekend, you may want to reconsider. The state has issued health alerts for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Rockford Lake in Gage County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County.
NEBRASKA STATE
Great Bend Post

Tang Signs Transfer Tykei Greene

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang made another addition to his team on Thursday afternoon (June 30) with the signing of graduate transfer Tykei Greene (Queens, N.Y./Long Island Lutheran/Manhattan College/Stony Brook) to a Financial Aid Agreement with the program for the 2022-23 season. Greene is the...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Freedom Fest JC brings in activities and vendors

Freedom Fest JC opens with the WEEE Entertainment Carnival Thursday night and continues through Monday in downtown Junction City. Co-Chair Nate Butler said activities will range from axe throwing to Circus Man and Hog Diggity Dogs. There will be nine food and drink vendors. Barbecue, slushies, lemonade made on site and a variety of food offerings will be available.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
City
Madison, KS
City
Hanover, KS
Local
Kansas Education
KSNT News

Why are Manhattan ‘blessing boxes’ turning up empty?

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Several “blessing boxes” in the Manhattan area are looking a little emptier than usual. So what is a blessing box and why are they so important? Some people don’t qualify for income-based aide, but still suffer from food insecurities. That’s where the blessing boxes come into play. They help bridge that gap […]
MANHATTAN, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Gage County law officers encourage assistance from rural residents in fighting crime

BEATRICE - Local law officers are encouraging rural residents not to be reluctant to report suspicious activity. Gage County Sheriff Millard Gustafson, investigators and deputies encourage citizens to take precautions to secure their valuables, vehicles, farm equipment and supplies against theft or damage. Thefts or criminal mischief occur throughout the...
GAGE COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska State Patrol arrests 22-year-old man for child enticement

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — State troopers arrested a 22-year-old man following an investigation into child enticement, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Investigators arrested Hector Tercero, from Roca, who is alleged to have used social media to arrange a meeting for a sexual encounter with what he believed to be a 14-year-old girl, according to law enforcement.
Little Apple Post

RCPD: 3 suspects escape Walmart with $1,700 in merchandise

MANHATTAN—Law enforcement authorities are investigating theft from a Manhattan retalier. Just after 1p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for theft in the 100 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Walmart reported three unknown male suspects stole a crossbow, Samsung speaker,...
MANHATTAN, KS
NewsBreak
Education
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff targets Humboldt distribution conspiracy

HUMBOLDT – The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports arrests in connection with an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the Humboldt area. A sheriff’s office press release says deputies acquired an arrest warrant for Travis Ross of Humboldt and went with Nebraska probation to a Central Avenue residence looking for him.
HUMBOLDT, NE
Little Apple Post

RCPD: Woman allegedly made unauthorized credit card purchases

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a case of alleged fraud in Manhattan. Just after 4:30p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for fraud in the 700 block of Crestwood Drive in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 31-year-old woman reported a 33-year-old female suspect...
MANHATTAN, KS

