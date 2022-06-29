Fairbury Elks award Hanover students

Local officials have outlined details for security during the Fourth of July celebrations in Junction City and Milford. Geary County Sheriff Dan Jackson said that there will be a comprehensive security plan to allow for a fun and safe Sundown Salute event in Milford. We got buy-in from the Criminal...
LINCOLN, Neb. — If you're planning on taking a dip in the lake this weekend, you may want to reconsider. The state has issued health alerts for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Rockford Lake in Gage County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County.
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang made another addition to his team on Thursday afternoon (June 30) with the signing of graduate transfer Tykei Greene (Queens, N.Y./Long Island Lutheran/Manhattan College/Stony Brook) to a Financial Aid Agreement with the program for the 2022-23 season. Greene is the...
Freedom Fest JC opens with the WEEE Entertainment Carnival Thursday night and continues through Monday in downtown Junction City. Co-Chair Nate Butler said activities will range from axe throwing to Circus Man and Hog Diggity Dogs. There will be nine food and drink vendors. Barbecue, slushies, lemonade made on site and a variety of food offerings will be available.
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department released a set of statistics related to a stretch of road that has seen over 100 crashes over the past five years, with some being fatal. According to a Facebook post made by the RCPD, Tuttle Creek Boulevard between Marlatt Avenue and Seth Child Road has been […]
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Several “blessing boxes” in the Manhattan area are looking a little emptier than usual. So what is a blessing box and why are they so important? Some people don’t qualify for income-based aide, but still suffer from food insecurities. That’s where the blessing boxes come into play. They help bridge that gap […]
BEATRICE - Local law officers are encouraging rural residents not to be reluctant to report suspicious activity. Gage County Sheriff Millard Gustafson, investigators and deputies encourage citizens to take precautions to secure their valuables, vehicles, farm equipment and supplies against theft or damage. Thefts or criminal mischief occur throughout the...
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - As KDOT makes changes to improve the safety of a stretch of Tuttle Creek Blvd., RCPD has warned drivers to take extra caution as they travel through the area. The Riley County Police Department says there have been 144 crashes reported on the stretch of Tuttle...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — State troopers arrested a 22-year-old man following an investigation into child enticement, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Investigators arrested Hector Tercero, from Roca, who is alleged to have used social media to arrange a meeting for a sexual encounter with what he believed to be a 14-year-old girl, according to law enforcement.
MANHATTAN—Law enforcement authorities are investigating theft from a Manhattan retalier. Just after 1p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for theft in the 100 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Walmart reported three unknown male suspects stole a crossbow, Samsung speaker,...
HUMBOLDT – The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports arrests in connection with an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the Humboldt area. A sheriff’s office press release says deputies acquired an arrest warrant for Travis Ross of Humboldt and went with Nebraska probation to a Central Avenue residence looking for him.
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a case of alleged fraud in Manhattan. Just after 4:30p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for fraud in the 700 block of Crestwood Drive in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 31-year-old woman reported a 33-year-old female suspect...
