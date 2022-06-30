ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Montgomery Abortion Clinic Reacts to the Overturning of Roe v. Wade

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe overturning of Roe v. Wade consequently enacted Alabama’s Human Life Protection Act, a law that makes performing elective abortions in the state a felony, except in cases where the life of the mother is in danger. Reproductive Health Services in...

apr.org

Controversial transgender bathroom measure among over 60 new Alabama laws now in effect

An Alabama went into effect that requires public schools to provide changing rooms for students based on the sex on their birth certificates. This measure is one of over sixty that went into effect on Friday. Starting this school year, every student will have to use a the restroom or locker room designated to their biological sex. The Alabama House voted in favor the highly controversial law after two hours of debate. Republicans say this will address an ongoing problem in public schools while democrats say it targets transgender young people.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

Alabama Attorney General Explains Alabama’s Abortion Law

Alabama’s abortion law, known as the “Human Life Protection Act'” went into effect on Friday June 24, the same day that the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade. Many people are unfamiliar with the details of the law, so Alabama News Network reporter and anchor Jerome Jones spoke with Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall for a detailed explanation of what is in the law.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

63 new Alabama laws went into effect July 1st

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Friday, 63 new laws went into effect in Alabama, among the new laws is the Sergeant Nick Risner Act and a law requiring public schools to provide designated changing rooms for students based on the sex on their birth certificates. The Nick Risner Act prevents prisoners...
ALABAMA STATE
MSNBC

“Pay attention to Alabama”: Post-Roe, AL clinic director warns of more dangers ahead

The emerging post-Roe situation in America is so confusing, chaotic, and devastating that even the activists who have been preparing for this moment for years are shaken by it. “This is the new landscape that I never could've fathomed before,” says Robin Marty, Operations Director of the West Alabama Women’s Center, which was forced to immediately stop providing abortions the moment that the Supreme Court announced that it had overturned Roe v. Wade. Marty tells Ali Velshi that state officials in Alabama might make it a crime to even advise patients on how and where they can access abortion. The mere threat of that means that her clinic can’t even provide information about abortion to new patients anymore. “If we have learned anything from the last year, it’s that there aren’t any rules,” she says.July 2, 2022.
ALABAMA STATE
Southern Poverty Law Center

‘For Cruelty’s Sake’: State of Alabama diverts $400 million in COVID funds to build prisons, leaving many in dire straits

Jenny Eisenberg is an unemployed writer – but not by choice. The market she writes for has “dried up,” and her husband, who holds a doctorate in literature, also cannot find work due to a saturation of academics pursuing few opportunities. Their financial situation is “not the best,” and providing for a family of six has led them to live off food stamps.
ALABAMA STATE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Clinics#Abortion Law
WSFA

Advocates offer resources for unwanted pregnancies in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Abortion is now illegal in Alabama but that won’t stop unwanted pregnancies. Advocates and lawmakers have different approaches to helping pregnant women and new mothers, whether they are pro-life or pro-choice. Roberta Lee is the director of the pregnancy resource center Mary’s Haven in Prattville....
ALABAMA STATE
selmasun.com

Selma attorney wins ACJF award

Selma Managing Attorney Elizabeth Hollie with Legal Services Alabama (LSA) was named one of the Honorable Charles Price Excellence Awardees at Alabama Civil Justice Foundation’s (ACJF) 30th Anniversary Gala last month. Known as a jurist, attorney, legal scholar and community servant, the gala reception celebrated the legacy of retired...
SELMA, AL
WJTV 12

Advocates condemn killing of Mississippi transgender woman

GULFPORT, Miss (AP) — LGBTQ advocates say the recent fatal shooting of a 27-year-old Black transgender woman along Mississippi’s Gulf Coast reflects a disturbing pattern of violence against an already marginalized group. According to the Human Rights Campaign, Shawmaynè Giselle Marie’s death on June 21 is at least the 18th violent killing of a transgender or gender-nonconforming […]
GULFPORT, MS
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama in-state 2023 OL target Ryqueze McElderry de-Commits from Georgia

Ryqueze McElderry announced his de-commitment from the Georgia Bulldogs Saturday. McElderry attends Anniston High School in Anniston, Alabama, and he is a long time Alabama target. The Crimson Tide have been consistent in their push for the Anniston product. He said he felt Alabama really wanted him after visiting in March.
ANNISTON, AL
southeastsun.com

Bill Baxley’s place in Alabama history

The 1970 governor’s race between George Wallace and Albert Brewer overshadowed every other political race in the state that year. However, one of Alabama’s legendary political figures burst on the scene in 1970 when Bill Baxley was elected Attorney General of Alabama. The attorney general’s race was below the radar screen of the titanic war waged by Brewer and Wallace.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama native tapped as stage designer for World Games 2022

This story is republished with permission from The Birmingham Times. Lyndell T. McDonald is ready for the World stage. McDonald, a Montgomery, Ala. native and assistant professor and technical supervisor at the University of Alabama, is the person responsible for creating and facilitating staging and production props for the opening and closing ceremonies for the World Games 2022, which take place in the Birmingham metro area from July 7-17.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jeremiah Cobb, 4-star RB out of Montgomery, Alabama, announces SEC commitment

Jeremiah Cobb, a 4-star running back out of Montgomery, Alabama, (Montgomery Catholic Preparatory) has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Cobb, who is listed at 5-foot-11 and 186 pounds, announced on social media that he would play at Auburn. Cobb is rated the No. 8 running back in the class of 2023, and the No. 18 player in the state of Alabama, according to the 247Sports Composite. He has a reported 33 offers. Cobb thanked God, his mother, coaches and teammates as part of the announcement.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Alabama police chief: Do not arm teachers

Teachers should focus on their jobs and not be bringing guns into schools, the police chief with the Spanish Fort Police Department said this week during a unique town hall-style meeting focused on school safety. Chief John Barber, who has headed up the Eastern Shore police agency since 2020, said...
SPANISH FORT, AL

