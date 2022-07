Reading Railroad is an early childhood literacy program helping children in Cass County reach their full potential. Candidate needs to have grant writing/management experience with the ability to plan and execute fundraisers and obtain sponsorships. Must be able to prepare an annual budget with oversight throughout the year. Volunteers are a big part of this program and candidate must be able to recruit, train, support and manage volunteers. Community outreach is necessary for the success of this program.

CASS COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO