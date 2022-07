WATERVILLE — The nearly 100 former and current Confluence Health employees are pushing back against a motion to dismiss the lawsuit against their employer. The group suing Confluence Health — North Central Washington’s largest health care system — argues that the defense mischaracterizes its argument, and in response has filed its own motion to pay for the time spent responding to the two “baseless” motions, $9,280 in total, according to court documents filed this week.

EAST WENATCHEE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO