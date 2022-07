Frittatas are ideal for brunch because they can serve several people, and are also easy to make in advance and serve once your guests arrive (we also love a good frittata for dinner). Fillings can range from herb-forward to combinations like potato, salami, and cheese. In this episode of F&W Cooks, chef Eric Adjepong goes all out with his delicious Salmon and Arugula Frittata with Pesto. It not only includes a homemade spinach-basil pesto, but is filled with shallot, arugula, cooked flaked salmon, and tangy goat cheese. Even better, Adjepong crowns the frittata with smoked salmon and fresh dill after cooking it. The end result is a satisfying, impressive centerpiece for your brunch menu that asks for only an hour of your time — and it's well-worth it.

