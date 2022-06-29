ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Baseball team ‘signs’ 100-year-old who declined tryout to fight in WWII

By Nexstar Media Wire, Nick Veronica
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ZXPB_0gQKntLf00

BUFFALO, N.Y. ( WIVB ) – The Buffalo Bisons invited a promising young shortstop to try out for the team in the summer of 1942. But the man declined, citing his plans to enlist in the Navy and serve in World War II.

On Monday, the Bisons will finally get Roy Kinyon on the team. They plan to sign the 100-year-old shortstop to a one-day contract for the Fourth of July, honoring him 80 years after they first recruited him.

Stanley Cup delivered to wrong house

“It’s not often a minor league general manager gets to add a true American hero to his club’s roster,” general manager Anthony Sprague said in a press release. “But I am thrilled that we’ve come to terms with Roy on this one-day contract so that he can forever be part of the Buffalo Bisons’ team.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r7n3d_0gQKntLf00
Roy Kinyon (Courtesy of the Buffalo Bisons)

Kinyon will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Bisons – the Triple-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays – host the Syracuse Mets at 6:05 p.m.

The Bisons said Kinyon was a two-sport high school star at Barker, captaining the baseball and basketball teams to championships in 1941. He reportedly posted a .741 batting average during his senior season while leading the team to an undefeated record.

Kinyon, an Appleton, N.Y. native, served in the Navy for four years and rose to the rank of chief, motorist machinist, the team said. His vessel, the USS Shoshone, was an amphibious cargo assault ship active in the Pacific, they added.

“Kinyon was aboard his ship off the shores of Iwo Jima on February 23, 1945, where he watched six U.S. Marines raise an American flag atop the summit of Mount Suribachi,” the press release said.

The Bisons’ 26th Annual KeyBank Independence Night Celebration also features a performance from the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra after the game, as well as the largest firework display of the season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Denver, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
9NEWS

Where to see Fighting Falcon flyovers in Colorado

AURORA, Colo. — This Fourth of July the Colorado Air National Guard will show off its air power by performing flyovers at events in Colorado. >Video above: Colorado's 140th Wing performed flyovers around the Denver metro area in 2020. The Guard's F-16 Fighting Falcons will take off from Buckley...
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buffalo Bisons#Navy#American#The Buffalo Bisons#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Syracuse Mets
FOX31 Denver

Dinger’s Origins: Why a dinosaur represents the Rockies

Deep in the basement of the Denver museum sits a box that at first glance would appear to serve as the container of something the size of an eyeglass case. Upon further inspection, what you'd find inside are the items that instigated the birth, or hatching, of Dinger, the Colorado Rockies' mascot.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Colorado Football: 7 reasons why Colorado would fit well in the Big Ten

With the big news of USC and UCLA now looking to join the Big Ten many are asking if the PAC is going to start folding. Teams who want to be respected and play with the best in college football are going to want to be a part of competitive divisions. Where does Colorado stand in the thick of all of this? There are a couple of options that they will have to weigh for what they want their future to be. Here are 7 reasons why Colorado would make a great fit for the Big Ten:
BOULDER, CO
panhandlepost.com

Allison Gayle (Lacey) McGuffey (1989 - 2022)

Allison Gayle (Lacey) McGuffey went home with her beautiful baby to Jesus Christ on June 25, 2022. Allison, or Alli, as many affectionately called her, was born in her beloved Scottsbluff, Nebraska on July 25, 1989 to Dr. Kent and Gayle Lacey. She shared a deep and loving relationship with her older sister, Lauren and younger brother, Grant. From the beginning, Alli was special, cheering for the underdog and loving others in a way few people do. As a young girl, Alli prayed to receive Jesus as her savior and grew in her relationship with him through bedtime prayers and Bible stories, Sunday school, AWANA, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes Sport Camps. As Alli grew into a tall, blonde, beautiful, and intelligent teenager, she became a force to be reckoned with. She excelled in academics, sports and other activities at Scottsbluff High School. Alli set the Nebraska high school state record for aces in a single volleyball match, and made valuable contributions to her district champion basketball and state champion track and field teams. Alli maintained a 4.0 GPA while in high school, and graduated with honors from Scottsbluff High School in 2007.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Colorado Daily

In conference realignment, CU Buffs have options

A dozen years ago, the University of Colorado got ahead of the game by jumping from the Big 12 Conference before its possible destruction (which didn’t happen). Now the Buffaloes are left to react to the latest seismic shift in the college sports landscape before they get left further behind.
BOULDER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy