ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Trouble on the Tracks: When an Amtrak Train Derailed in Colorado

By Dave Jensen
99.9 KEKB
99.9 KEKB
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Records show that the derailment cost Amtrak just over $8 million in today's money; luckily, there were no fatalities. With the recent, tragic, Amtrak derailment in Missouri, I wondered how many Amtrak derailments have happened here in Colorado. Turns out, though there have been other derailments, only one was an Amtrak...

kekbfm.com

Comments / 1

Related
99.9 KEKB

Petition Started for Blackout License Plates in Colorado

Colorado has its fair share of special license plates. From the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Broncos to Pueblo Chile peppers and State Parks. There is pretty much a plate for whatever Colorado thing you are into. However, there is one specific type of license plate that some car enthusiasts want...
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

5 Colorado Locations Make the Top List for Snowiest Towns

We might have had a below-average winter in Colorado when it comes to snowfall, but that didn't stop Mother Nature from dropping feet of snow on some locations in Colorado. According to Meteorologist, Cory Reppenhagen, Colorado towns took up 25 percent of the top 20 snowiest small towns in America. The list of the top 20 small towns includes the upper peninsula of Michigan and Alaska.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

The World’s Only Underground Firehouse is in Colorado

Tucked into the side of a mountain in the historic mining town of Creede, Colorado sits the world's only underground firehouse. What's even cooler, is that this unique station is open to the public on some days, meaning visitors can stop by and get a first-hand look at how things operate inside the cave.
CREEDE, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Granby, CO
City
Denver, CO
State
Missouri State
Local
Colorado Traffic
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

These Are The 6 Worst Towns To Raise a Family in Colorado

Colorado has its fair share of excellent towns and cities to raise your family. It is no wonder why many decide to relocate and give their children a different type of life. Colorado is known for its mountains and also the opportunity to have a great quality of life. Mountains, outdoor recreation, education, and more are all factors when it comes to families choosing to move to Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Fourth of July Holiday Weekend Means Deadly Roads In Colorado

Did you know the Fourth of July holiday is one of the deadliest holidays of the year in Colorado?. Traffic volume is always heavy during the holiday travel period and unfortunately, a certain number of drivers make the fateful decision to drink and drive. The Colorado Department of Transportation says unbuckled and impaired driving fatalities trend upward during the summer months.
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Parks pass price slashed for Colorado residents in 2023

Starting on Jan. 1, 2023, Colorado residents can get a $29 Keep Colorado Wild Pass during their annual vehicle registration through the Division of Motor Vehicles. Usually, passes cost $80. The Keep Colorado Wild Pass is an annual state park pass that provides entry to all Colorado State Parks, protects Colorado wildlife, supports search and rescue programs, and funds trails and local community projects. People will be able to buy or decline the pass when registering a passenger vehicle, light truck, motorcycle and recreational vehicle starting in 2023. The pass is not transferable between vehicles and is linked to a specific license plate and registration card. Residents will have the option to decline the pass when registering a vehicle with the DMV online, through a kiosk or by notifying a customer service representative.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak Train#Derailment#Railroad Tracks#An Amtrak Train Derailed
Westword

Colorado Dispensaries Prepare for 7/10

Has it been almost three months since 4/20? Time to get out the dab rig. The exact origin of the 7/10 celebration is murky, but it's widely agreed that the inspiration was a date whose numbers look like the word "oil" when turned upside down. While July 10 is a relatively new day of festivities for the cannabis community, 7/10 has evolved quickly as extraction technology progresses. But not all of that evolution has been appreciated.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
1230 ESPN

Take a Virtual Tour of an Abandoned Colorado Sugar Factory

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The once-thriving Great Western Sugar Factory in Longmont, Colorado closed down years ago and is an eerily abandoned shell of its former self. Where is the Abandoned...
LONGMONT, CO
9NEWS

Where to see Fighting Falcon flyovers in Colorado

AURORA, Colo. — This Fourth of July the Colorado Air National Guard will show off its air power by performing flyovers at events in Colorado. >Video above: Colorado's 140th Wing performed flyovers around the Denver metro area in 2020. The Guard's F-16 Fighting Falcons will take off from Buckley...
AURORA, CO
KKTV

Southern Colorado 4th of July Forecast

WATCH - Colorado Springs firefighter accused of theft totaling almost $200,000. SEVERAL VICTIMS REACHED OUT TO US AND THERE ARE MAJOR ACCUSATIONS IN THESE DOCUMENTS. Pueblo officials have deemed the death of 13-year-old Haley Perkins a homicide. Her family now searches for justice, while commemorating her life. WATCH: 'Stanley Cup...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Climbers Escape Massive Rockslide at Colorado’s Hallett Peak

A group of climbers is lucky to be alive after fleeing a massive rockslide in Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park. According to Denver 7, the group was bouldering in the Upper Chaos Canyon area of Hallett Peak when they noticed large rocks and boulders tumbling down the mountain above them. The men took off running furiously down the mountain and managed to get to a safe spot and avoid injury.
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

338 Mile Pipeline Proposed to bring Water to Northern Colorado Through Wyoming

Water Horse Resources Secures Construction Company MasTec Advancing its proposed multi-billion-dollar project to bring new water supplies from the Green River in Utah to Colorado’s Front Range area, Water Horse Resources, LLC, has formed an [...] This post 338 Mile Pipeline Proposed to bring Water to Northern Colorado Through Wyoming previously appeared on North Forty News.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction, CO
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy