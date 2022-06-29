Idaho Power Struggle

BILLINGS- The National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, that's what PRCA cowboys are chasing, and it heats up this weekend. June 20 through the Fourth of July holiday. It's one week, packed with 32 rodeos and $3 million in prize money. It's known as Cowboy Christmas. From Cody to Red Lodge and Livingston, the world's best will log the miles chasing big pay days where some will win in one week what others will take an entire year to earn.

2 DAYS AGO