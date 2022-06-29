Idaho Power Struggle

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A big change coming this month that could end up saving a life. On July 16th, 2022, instead of calling the current 10-digit suicide prevention lifeline, 1-800-273-8255, all you'll have to remember and dial the number 988. According to the Department of Health and Human Services,...
MISSOULA, Mont. - We're seeing folks across Montana share how they're feeling following last week's Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, the right to an abortion at the federal level. Usually, we see folks head to the streets to protest, but this time we're seeing Montanans take to...
(The Center Square) – Tourism in Montana will be affected by high gas prices, inflation and flooding at Yellowstone, but early season tourism was strong, the head of the Montana Chamber of Commerce said. The state had maximum capacity, particularly in the western part of the state, Todd O’Hair,...
BILLINGS, Mont - Non-profit, “Living Independently for Today and Tomorrow” or LIFTT has just been awarded $10,000 to support its mission of providing services for disabled people in Montana. The organization has four locations and serves 18 counties in the Treasure State. Offering support, resources, and advocacy to...
LIVINGSTON – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, in consultation with Park County and Park Electric Cooperative, will reopen a section of the Yellowstone River near Livingston that was closed to recreation due to damaged power lines. The closure will be lifted at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, June 30. The...
Gallatin High's Garret Coley was named the Montana Gatorade Athlete of the Year for boys track and field on Wednesday, making him the first Raptor to ever earn that honor. At the state meet this spring, Coley had a busy weekend of success in which he won state titles in both high jump and long jump, while finishing third in the 110 meter hurdles and helping Gallatin take home gold in the 4 by 400 relay. He also earned sixth place in the 300 meter intermediate hurdles.
Temperatures were at or below normal today across Montana. Temperatures were in the 70s to around 80, although lower 80s in Jordan. Winds ranged from 5 to 15 mph. Clear skies statewide, although a plume of clouds moved into Missoula and isolated showers popped up in the northeast. High pressure...
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) encourages all Montanans and non-Veterans to consider Veterans and the impacts of fireworks on people with Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) before they light a firework. “The Fourth of July can be a difficult time for our nation’s heroes because fireworks...
BILLINGS- The National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, that's what PRCA cowboys are chasing, and it heats up this weekend. June 20 through the Fourth of July holiday. It's one week, packed with 32 rodeos and $3 million in prize money. It's known as Cowboy Christmas. From Cody to Red Lodge and Livingston, the world's best will log the miles chasing big pay days where some will win in one week what others will take an entire year to earn.
LOCKWOOD, Mont. - We are receiving reports of traffic being backed up on I-90 in the Lockwood area. At this time the Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a crash at mile marker 452. Eastbound traffic is being diverted off I-90 at mile marker 450.
