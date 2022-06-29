ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
21/22 Seasons In Review – Tobias Bjornfot

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNHL Statline – 70 games played, 0 goals, 8 assists, -12 rating, 6 penalty...

CBS Boston

Bruins will reportedly hire Jim Montgomery as new head coach

BOSTON -- The Bruins have found their next head coach. Boston is reportedly set to hire Jim Montgomery to lead the way on the bench.The Bruins have not yet announced the hiring, but multiple outlets have reported that Montgomery is getting the gig. An official announcement could come as early as Friday morning.Boston interviewed several candidates over the last three weeks to replace Bruce Cassidy, who was fired by Don Sweeney back on June 6 after six seasons as head coach. They landed on Montgomery, a respected coach that players really enjoy playing for.Montgomery, who turned 53 on Thursday, has...
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ Coaching Search is Finally Over with Lalonde Hiring

The anticipation is finally over! On June 30, 2022, the Detroit Red Wings announced that Derek Lalonde would be filling the head coaching vacancy. This makes Lalonde the 28th head coach in franchise history, and marks the start of a new chapter for the team. Lalonde’s Prior Coaching Experience.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Capitals promote Engel-Natzke, becomes first woman full-time coach in NHL

31-year-old video coordinator joins growing list of women hired to prominent roles in League. Emily Engel-Natzke was promoted to video coordinator by the Washington Capitals on Thursday, making her the first woman to be a full-time coach in the NHL. Engel-Natzke worked the past two seasons as video coach with...
NHL
NBC Sports

Report: Sharks fire Boughner after three seasons

Amid their search for a new general manager, the Sharks will be looking for a new head coach as well. On Friday morning, San Jose announced it has officially fired coach Bob Boughner after three losing seasons at the helm. Assistant coaches John Madden, John MacLean and Dan Darrow were also relieved of their positions.
SAN JOSE, CA
Yardbarker

Jacob Doty, Matt Villalta reportedly returning to the Ontario Reign

Doty, 29, had the second-most penalty minutes on the team with 89 (Austin Wagner had 107). He chipped in a goal and two assists during his 41 games in Ontario while playing a fourth-line role. The Denver native has spent the past three seasons with the Reign, totaling two goals,...
NHL
ClutchPoints

Nick Paul getting 7-year extension with Lightning

After another remarkable season, the Tampa Bay Lightning came up just short of being 2022 Stanley Cup champions. The team fell to the Colorado Avalanche in Game 6 of the Finals, ending their hopes of winning back-to-back championships. Days later, the team continues to deal with the loss, while also...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Revisiting the Red Wings Era Under Jacques Demers

The Red Wings’ hiring of Derek Lalonde as head coach brings back memories of 1986 when Detroit was also looking for a coach to help restore a proud franchise. The current version of the Red Wings has some eerily similar characteristics to that group in 1986, with both groups featuring talented young players but also mired in stretches of poor finishes in the standings. Here is a look back at the hiring of coach Jacques Demers and his four-year run that would help restore a winning culture in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
#Ahl
Yardbarker

Stars sign G Scott Wedgewood to two-year extension

The Dallas Stars and goaltender Scott Wedgewood agreed to a two-year contract extension Thursday. The extension is worth $2 million ($1 million average annual value) and will keep Wedgewood in the Lone Star State through 2023-24. Wedgewood, 29, projects as the Stars' second option in net behind Jake Oettinger. He...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Stars sign forward Riley Tufte to one-year contract extension

Tufte, 24, split the 2021-22 season between Dallas and the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). He made his NHL debut in 2021-22, earning one goal (1-0=1) and recording five shots, nine hits and four blocked shots in 10 regular-season games with Dallas. He also played 54 regular-season AHL games with Texas and recorded professional career highs with 10 goals and 20 points (10-10=20). He made his debut in the Calder Cup Playoffs in 2022, skating in one game and registering four shots. In three AHL seasons, Tufte has earned 44 points (16-28=44) in 143 career regular-season games.
FRISCO, TX

