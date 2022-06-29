21/22 Seasons In Review – Tobias Bjornfot

BOSTON -- The Bruins have found their next head coach. Boston is reportedly set to hire Jim Montgomery to lead the way on the bench.The Bruins have not yet announced the hiring, but multiple outlets have reported that Montgomery is getting the gig. An official announcement could come as early as Friday morning.Boston interviewed several candidates over the last three weeks to replace Bruce Cassidy, who was fired by Don Sweeney back on June 6 after six seasons as head coach. They landed on Montgomery, a respected coach that players really enjoy playing for.Montgomery, who turned 53 on Thursday, has...

