21/22 Seasons In Review – Tobias Bjornfot

Tufte, 24, split the 2021-22 season between Dallas and the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). He made his NHL debut in 2021-22, earning one goal (1-0=1) and recording five shots, nine hits and four blocked shots in 10 regular-season games with Dallas. He also played 54 regular-season AHL games with Texas and recorded professional career highs with 10 goals and 20 points (10-10=20). He made his debut in the Calder Cup Playoffs in 2022, skating in one game and registering four shots. In three AHL seasons, Tufte has earned 44 points (16-28=44) in 143 career regular-season games.
