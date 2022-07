WEBB CITY, Mo. – Andrew Doennig has been an assistant coach for Webb City baseball for the last nine years. “I’ve grown to really love this place,” Doennig says, “The amount of support you get from this town and this administration for sports is unbelievable, and the kids are great. Kids in Webb City will compete as hard as anybody around the state of Missouri, I guarantee you.”

WEBB CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO