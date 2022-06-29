Man arrested outside of Mar-a-Lago, suspicious package triggers PBSO response

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A confinement status inmate in Palm Beach County's Main Detention Center left his cell without proper restraint, and passed contraband to two other inmates, tampered with an electrical outlet, and sprayed unknown chemicals in the air. The actions of the inmate — who CBS12 News has reported on in relation to a murder — led to an internal affairs investigation against two sheriff’s deputies.
RIVIERA BEACH — City police are investigating a fatal shooting late Thursday at an apartment complex along Military Trial.
Investigators did not identify the person who died. They said the person's family had invoked their right to privacy under a 2018 amendment to the state constitution, allowing crime victims and their families to withhold...
Port St. Lucie man arrested after pointing gun at girlfriends head. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com) – The PSLPD have reported that a Port St. Lucie man was arrested after pointing a gun at his girlfriend’s head. This is what they said:. On July 1 at 0025 hours,...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department have dropped the emergency alert after they searched for a suspect in the area. Police say 20-year-old Jo'Nathan Huggins is a suspect in a carjacking that occurred early Monday morning at 4:30 at the U-Gas station on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Port St. Lucie is in jail facing criminal charges. Port St. Lucie police responded to a domestic disturbance early Friday morning on SW Carib Street. A woman called 911 to say her boyfriend pointed a gun at her head and...
WEST PALM BEACH- Police are searching for the man they say left a small dog in a cage at a gas station last month. Surveillance cameras captured a man leaving a cage with a small grey and white Maltese dog inside at the gas station located at 1554 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd at around 6:35 AM on June 14th.
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — One person is dead after a shooting late Thursday night in a Riviera Beach community. Police responded to the Indian Trace Community at 11:42 p.m. in response to shots fired. Stay informed: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. One person died, according to police. Their...
A 60-year-old man is dead after he was stabbed to death by a woman as he opened the door to his home. The incident occurred at a residence in the 1300 block of North Sapodilla Avenue, Thursday. West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles told reporters that the victim was...
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office should do more to justify why it killed a young black bear recently in Royal Palm Beach. Suggestion: Maybe say that the bear appeared to have a “shiny object” in its paw, or to refer to the bear as “Yogi the perp.”
A large West Palm Beach nursing home will pay $1.75 million to settle claims it gave COVID-19 vaccines to wealthy donors who were not eligible for the shots. The shots were given out in late 2020 when the vaccines had just rolled out and were limited to the most vulnerable individuals and health-care workers. At the time, even those eligible for the shots had a hard time getting them.
STUART, Fla. — One Stuart man and two others have been indicted by a South Florida federal grand jury in connection with a global cryptocurrency-based fraud, authorities said Thursday. Joshua David Nicholas, 28, of Stuart, Emerson Pires, 33, and Flavio Goncalves, 33, both of Brazil, are facing several charges...
Danny Seruto Perez found ways to alter the checks and write some out for more money than the originals, according to court documents. A Palm Beach County man has been sentenced to 2 ½ years in prison after admitting he stole more than a dozen checks from mailboxes and pocketed nearly $37,000.
It’s an unsettling experience when you’re sitting at a sidewalk cafe, enjoying a meal or beverage, and someone in a car drives by, or stops at a nearby traffic light, with music so loud you can’t have a conversation. That’s part of the reason Florida passed the new loud music law, which went into effect Friday. The law says law enforcement officers can write a ticket if the music or other ...
