ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man arrested outside of Mar-a-Lago, suspicious package triggers PBSO response

By 850 WFTL
foxsports640.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePALM BEACH- Town police arrested a 53 year...

www.foxsports640.com

Comments / 0

Related
cw34.com

Deputies blamed for inmate leaving shower, passing contraband, running around and spraying

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A confinement status inmate in Palm Beach County's Main Detention Center left his cell without proper restraint, and passed contraband to two other inmates, tampered with an electrical outlet, and sprayed unknown chemicals in the air. The actions of the inmate — who CBS12 News has reported on in relation to a murder — led to an internal affairs investigation against two sheriff’s deputies.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Riviera Beach police investigate fatal shooting at Indian Trace apartments as homicide

RIVIERA BEACH — City police are investigating a fatal shooting late Thursday at an apartment complex along Military Trial. Investigators did not identify the person who died. They said the person's family had invoked their right to privacy under a 2018 amendment to the state constitution, allowing crime victims and their families to withhold...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mar A Lago#Trespassing#Police#Pbso
cbs12.com

Police call off search for carjacking suspect in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department have dropped the emergency alert after they searched for a suspect in the area. Police say 20-year-old Jo'Nathan Huggins is a suspect in a carjacking that occurred early Monday morning at 4:30 at the U-Gas station on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

Suspect sought after a dog was abandoned at a West Palm gas station

WEST PALM BEACH- Police are searching for the man they say left a small dog in a cage at a gas station last month. Surveillance cameras captured a man leaving a cage with a small grey and white Maltese dog inside at the gas station located at 1554 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd at around 6:35 AM on June 14th.
PALM BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

Local man stabbed to death while opening door to his home

A 60-year-old man is dead after he was stabbed to death by a woman as he opened the door to his home. The incident occurred at a residence in the 1300 block of North Sapodilla Avenue, Thursday. West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles told reporters that the victim was...
wflx.com

Feds settle with West Palm Beach nursing home for $1.75 million

A large West Palm Beach nursing home will pay $1.75 million to settle claims it gave COVID-19 vaccines to wealthy donors who were not eligible for the shots. The shots were given out in late 2020 when the vaccines had just rolled out and were limited to the most vulnerable individuals and health-care workers. At the time, even those eligible for the shots had a hard time getting them.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

You can now get ticketed for excessive noise coming from your car. But will new Florida law be applied equally?

It’s an unsettling experience when you’re sitting at a sidewalk cafe, enjoying a meal or beverage, and someone in a car drives by, or stops at a nearby traffic light, with music so loud you can’t have a conversation. That’s part of the reason Florida passed the new loud music law, which went into effect Friday. The law says law enforcement officers can write a ticket if the music or other ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy