Man arrested outside of Mar-a-Lago, suspicious package triggers PBSO response

A large West Palm Beach nursing home will pay $1.75 million to settle claims it gave COVID-19 vaccines to wealthy donors who were not eligible for the shots. The shots were given out in late 2020 when the vaccines had just rolled out and were limited to the most vulnerable individuals and health-care workers. At the time, even those eligible for the shots had a hard time getting them.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO