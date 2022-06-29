ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Some Prince George’s Voters Undecided on Choice of Candidates

By William J. Ford
The Washington Informer
 3 days ago
Walter Redmond said Angela Alsobrooks appears to be the top choice in retaining her seat as Prince George’s County executive.

But in terms of other primary election contests such as Maryland governor, he remains undecided.

“I’m still trying to figure it out,” Redmond said sitting beside his wife, Linda, at Walker Mill Regional Park on Saturday, June 25. “You have to look at what their agendas are and take it from there.”

The married couple from Forestville mirror other Prince George’s residents who need more time assessing who to choose.

But the clock’s ticking as early voting begins July 7 and runs until July 14. Primary Election Day takes place July 19.

Campaign signs encouraging voters to select a particular candidate sit at intersections and highways throughout the county such as Route 202 and White House Road in Upper Marlboro, Enterprise and Woodmore roads in Mitchellville and along parts of Route 301 in Bowie.

Some large placards throughout the county support several of the nine Democratic gubernatorial candidates, including Comptroller Peter Franchot, author and military veteran Wes Moore and former National Democratic Party Committee Chair Tom Perez.

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s second four-year term expires in January.

Other statewide offices include Democratic candidates for attorney general: Rep. Anthony Brown (D-Maryland) and former judge Katie Curran O’Malley, wife of former Gov. Martin O’Malley. Brown served as lieutenant governor under O’Malley. Attorney General Brian Frosh will retire at the end of his term.

The race for comptroller features two Democrats: Bowie Mayor Tim Adams and Del. Brooke Lierman of Baltimore City. The primary winner will face Harford County Executive Barry Glassman who’s running unopposed as a Republican candidate. The seat became open once Franchot decided to run for governor.

Ty Barnett Sr. of Hyattsville has seen various signs traveling as a boxing and fitness coach. Before he decides on choosing a candidate, he must register to vote.

“I know the election is coming up,” he said after boxing practice with some teenagers at Walker Mill Park. “I’ll be . . . with my sisters. We’ll sit down, go over all the candidates and try to make the best decision together as a family.”

Prince George’s Candidates

Besides Alsobrooks, four other candidates people seek the Democratic nomination: Leigh Bodden, Billy Bridges, Sherman Hardy and Tonya Sweat. No Republican candidate filed documents to run for the office.

Approximately 37 candidates filed paperwork to run for the 11 County Council seats to represent nine council districts and two at-large.

Council members Tom Dernoga (D-District 1) of Laurel and Jolene Ivey (D-District 5) of Cheverly are running unopposed. Gary Falls represents the only member of the GOP seeking a council seat to represent District 7 that includes District Heights, Suitland and Seat Pleasant.

County voters will also select a new sheriff with the retirement of Melvin C. High, 77, who’s served in that capacity since December 2010. One of the sheriff’s office’s main duties: to serve as a protector of the courts.

Those seeking to replace High include:

  • Lt. Col. John D.B. Carr, who heads the sheriff’s Bureau of Field Operations.
  • Town of Edmonston Police Chief Elliott W. Gibson.
  • Dave Grogan, a Marine Corps veteran and corporate security professional.
  • Sylvester E. Jones, a retired Army veteran and former assistant director with the U.S. Marshal’s Service. He ran unsuccessfully for sheriff in 2018.
  • Loralyn Mayo, a former U.S. Marshal, now president of American National Protective Services in Capitol Heights. She seeks to become the first woman elected sheriff in the department’s 336-year history.

Rhonda Liverpool, a native of Trinidad and resident of Capitol Heights for 18 years who previously lived in New York, will assess the county and state candidates once she registers to vote before July 19. She said she helps raise her five grandchildren, all boys.

“I’ve seen the governor [and] the comptroller are up for election. I just didn’t get a chance to look up all the candidates,” she said. “But I will once I register to vote.”

Liverpool resides in the District 6 area of the county which has five Black women seeking the office.

One of the candidates, Belinda Queen of Capitol Heights, grabbed some Rita’s Italian Ice with her grandchildren at the park.

“People died for us to have the right to vote,” said the former school board member who resigned to run for County Council. “For us to sit in the comfort of our air-conditioned homes, when people who voted before us didn’t have air conditioning . . . how dare we? We need people to get out so the next generation can have more.”

