Larimer County Adopts Fire Restrictions

On recommendation by the Larimer County Sheriff, the Board of Larimer County Commissioners voted 3-0 to adopt fire restrictions in unincorporated Larimer County since the danger of wildfire, forest and grass fires are great due to above-normal temperatures, lightning strikes, and windy, dry conditions. As of noon, June 29,...
The Grand County Sheriff's Department says recent vandalism to water diversion gates could "monumental losses" of water to the city of Northglenn. The sheriff's office says the city of Northglenn owns a water ditch on Berthoud Pass - in unincorporated Grand County.That ditch diverts water through the gates to Northglenn, authorities say.City employees reported the theft of water and criminal mischief on June 22 after they realized a "sudden and significant" drop in water over the course of two days.They found multiple diversion gates had been intentionally damaged or destroyed."This type of crime is extremely concerning and is in no way victimless. The residents of the City of Northglenn are directly impacted by this vandalism," Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said in a news release on June 30.Those with more information about the vandalism are asked to call the sheriff's office at 970-725-3343 or send an email to so_investigations@co.grand.co.us.
Wapos Restaurant in north Boulder suffered “significant damage” after a fire Thursday. Firefighters were called to Wapos, 4929 Broadway, at 12:15 p.m. Thursday when smoke began coming from the business, according to a press release. The building was occupied by employees at the time of the fire, but...
It's that time of the year when Coloradans need to take the effects of monsoonal rainfall seriously, including both increased rockfall risk and flash flooding concerns. The dangers of flooding were put on display in Grand County on the morning of June 30 when a creek that travels under County Road 219 rapidly rose an estimated eight to 10 feet during rainfall, overflowing the banks and washing out the road. Debris was also carried onto the road by the weather event, which took place between Granby and Hot Sulphur Springs, less than a mile from Highway 40.
The Twelve Tribes sect is currently under investigation for igniting one of the most destructive fires in Colorado state history. This expansive fire, later coined “The Marshall Fire”, set over 1,100 homes ablaze in Boulder County on Dec. 30, 2021– a catastrophic event that would not be easily forgotten by Superior and Louisville residents.
It’s looking like Fort Collins Police Assistant Chief John Feyen will be the next Larimer County Sheriff. Unofficial election results show Feyen leading by more than 5,200 votes over opponent Jeff Fisher, a deputy chief at the Louisville Police Department. Both were running in the Republican primary. There are no Democrats in the race. Feyen is poised to succeed Sheriff Justin Smith who is term limited and now running to be a Larimer County Commissioner.
Who are the officers wearing gray shirts you see around downtown and at every event? They are proud members of the Estes Park Police Auxiliary. Officially created on March 22, 2001, the unit was originally named the “Estes Park Police Department Volunteer Unit”. The name officially changed to the Police Auxiliary Unit on September 30, 2003. The Auxiliary is currently seeking more members. A successful candidate for the Auxiliary must be able to do a minimum of 96 hours of volunteer service in a calendar year and attend a variety of trainings, be at least 21 years of age, consent to a background check, have no felony convictions, and be friendly and outgoing. Experience is not required. The volunteer application and position description can be found on the Town’s website www.estes.org/volunteering.
The Boulder County Coroner’s Office has identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash last week on U.S. 287 as Nicholas Bartz, 21. The Colorado State Patrol identified Bartz as being from Frederick. Investigators said Bartz was driving north on U.S. 287 at 7:36 p.m. Friday when he struck the...
Boulder is in the midst of an effort to better understand how safe people feel walking, cycling, driving or taking other modes of transportation in the city. Transportation staff on Wednesday conducted a virtual meeting to gauge exactly this and to answer community questions as Boulder moves toward updating its Vision Zero Action Plan.
Former Eaton Mayor Kevin Ross is about to be back on the Weld County Commission. Ross is poised to beat opponent, former Weld County Council member Elijah Hatch two to one for the at large seat being vacated by Steve Moreno, according to unofficial election results. The Greeley Tribune reports no Democrat has entered the race, so it’s likely the seat will be filled by Ross – though he could face a write-in challenger in November. Ross ran for the Weld County Commission seat he was appointed to in 2020 but lost to state Rep. Perry Buck. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
On Thursday, Denver, Boulder, Pueblo, Westminster and Commerce City filed a lawsuit against the State of Colorado and Gov. Jared Polis. Their argument: The state should butt out of these home-rule cities’ decisions on who to tax. In this case, the municipalities want to levy sales-and-use taxes on construction supplies used to build schools, something prohibited at the state level.
In order to ensure adequate staff levels, and thus provide exceptional library experiences, the Estes Valley Library announces temporarily reduced hours in July and August. Beginning Sunday, July 10, the library building will be closed on Sunday and Monday. The Estes Valley Library upholds five main values in delivery of...
A drill rig in Wyoming.Bureau of Land Management / Flickr. (Denver, Colo.) The Bureau of Land Management sold three parcels for oil and gas development in Colorado for $1.2 million this month, the bureau’s Lakewood-based Colorado office said Thursday.
The Weld County Sheriff's Office is searching for two men suspected of defrauding a local business out of nearly $30,000 worth of steel. It happened the afternoon of June 24 at a steel business located in unincorporated Weld County north of Greeley. The owners of the business told deputies that a man he knew as George Smith of George's Construction had made four significant rebar purchases during the past several weeks. The purchases were made over the phone with a credit card and the material was picked up by another man, known to the business as Carlos Martinez. The purchases, totaling $27,000...
A cow separated from her calf escaped her pen three times and eventually wound up on U.S. 36 outside Boulder, but officials said she was safely corralled and a reunion is in the works. Phillip Yates, a spokesperson for Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, said the cow tried to...
A new wildfire was reported in Colorado on Monday night and its already reached more than 100 acres in size. Dubbed the Halligan Fire, the blaze is burning about 25 miles northwest of Fort Collins at Halligan Reservoir. Though a Tuesday morning report put the fire at about 50 acres,...
Estes Transit began its 2022 summer season on Friday, May 27, with the Red Route serving the downtown corridor from 9 a. m. to 9 p. m. daily. All other routes (Gold, Brown, Blue and Silver) will begin daily service on Friday, July 1. The Green (Express) Route will begin weekend-only service on Saturday, July 2.
