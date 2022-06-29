Larimer County Adopts Fire Restrictions

The Grand County Sheriff's Department says recent vandalism to water diversion gates could "monumental losses" of water to the city of Northglenn. The sheriff's office says the city of Northglenn owns a water ditch on Berthoud Pass - in unincorporated Grand County.That ditch diverts water through the gates to Northglenn, authorities say.City employees reported the theft of water and criminal mischief on June 22 after they realized a "sudden and significant" drop in water over the course of two days.They found multiple diversion gates had been intentionally damaged or destroyed."This type of crime is extremely concerning and is in no way victimless. The residents of the City of Northglenn are directly impacted by this vandalism," Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said in a news release on June 30.Those with more information about the vandalism are asked to call the sheriff's office at 970-725-3343 or send an email to so_investigations@co.grand.co.us.

1 DAY AGO