ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Personal info on California gun owners wrongly made public

By DON THOMPSON
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hhlux_0gQKMjwY00
Supreme Court Guns California FILE — John Parkin, co-owner of Coyote Point Armory displays a handgun at his store in Burlingame, Calif., June 23, 2022. In response to the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling that allows more people to carry concealed weapons, California lawmakers, on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, moved to boost requirements and limit where firearms may be carried while staying within the high court's ruling. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File) (Haven Daley)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — The California Department of Justice on Wednesday acknowledged the agency wrongly made public the personal information of perhaps hundreds of thousands of gun owners in up to six state-operated databases, a broader exposure than the agency initially disclosed a day earlier.

Rob Bonta, the Democrat who heads the agency and is running for reelection in November, said he was “deeply disturbed and angered” by the failure to protect the information his department is entrusted to keep. He ordered an investigation and promised to fix any problems.

“This unauthorized release of personal information is unacceptable and falls far short of my expectations for this department,” he said.

The California Rifle and Pistol Association noted that the release came days after the U.S. Supreme Court threw out New York's requirement that those seeking to carry concealed weapons provide a reason. That also derailed California's similar requirement, though state lawmakers and Bonta are working to impose new requirements.

The association said the “unconscionable” release included information on law enforcement officials including judges, as well as others who had sought permits “like rape and domestic violence victims.”

Names, dates of birth, gender, race, driver’s license numbers, addresses and criminal histories were exposed for people who were granted or denied permits to carry concealed weapons between 2011 and 2021, the department said. Social Security numbers and financial information were not disclosed.

In addition, the state’s Assault Weapon Registry, Handguns Certified for Sale, Dealer Record of Sale, Firearm Certificate Safety and Gun Violence Restraining Order dashboards were affected, the department said. Officials said were investigating the extent to which personal information was exposed in those databases.

The information on concealed carry permits was publicly available on a spreadsheet for less than 24 hours, officials said, from the time the department updated its Firearms Dashboard Portal on Monday afternoon until it shut down the website Tuesday morning.

“It is infuriating that people who have been complying with the law have been put at risk by this breach,” said Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea, president of the California State Sheriffs’ Association. He said sheriffs are concerned about the risk it poses to permit holders.

Bonta’s office could not immediately say how many individuals are in each database, whether the data was downloaded and how often, and when the public website would be restored. California officials issued about 40,000 conceal and carry permits last year, down from more than 100,000 during the peak year of 2016, according to information on the state Department of Justice’s website.

Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle, who is running for governor against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, said many of the women who seek to carry concealed weapons “do so because they fear for their lives and safety. Consequently, those women will now have to worry that the person they least wanted to see again may have just been given their address by this careless act of bureaucratic idiocy.”

Bonta said he immediately began an investigation into how the release occurred “and will take strong corrective measures where necessary.”

He said he is aware of the stress the release may cause, and the department will notify people whose information was exposed. It will also provide credit monitoring services for those individuals.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
107.3 KFFM

Yakima Gun Owners Impacted With New Laws Friday

A new law will impact gun owners in Yakima and Washington State on Friday when the sale of ammunition magazines which hold more than 10 rounds will be banned for sale in the state. Diane Maybry, co-owner of Yakima's Bestway Pawn says starting Friday, July 1 it will also be against state law to import, manufacture and distribute the larger capacity magazines the reason why she's trying to sell those that are in stock in the store. Washington will join 9 other states on Friday which include California, Hawaii and Colorado in limiting capacity.
YAKIMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Texas clinics halt abortions after state high court ruling

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Clinics were shutting down abortion services in the nation's second-largest state Saturday after the Texas Supreme Court blocked an order briefly allowing the procedure to resume in some cases, the latest in legal scrambles taking place across the U.S. following the reversal of Roe v. Wade.
TEXAS STATE
KXL

New Proposed Law In Oregon Takes Aim At Your Rights

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court confirmed the right of citizens to “keep and bear arms” in public places…shooting down a foolish law in New York State. This week we hear that an anti gun rights group has enough signatures to put an initiative on the ballot in Oregon to take gun rights away.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
FOX 11 and 41

Yakima residents respond to new Washington laws

Wash. – Several laws took effect Friday July 1 in Washington ranging anywhere from new gun laws, to new court guidance for protection orders and price increases for license plates. Two new gun laws took effect today, including the ban on the sale and distribution of magazines with more...
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Dahle
Person
Rob Bonta
Person
Gavin Newsom
opb.org

New gun restrictions take effect July 1 in Washington

Two new laws aimed at reducing mass shootings and cracking down on the proliferation of so-called “ghost guns” go into effect July 1 in Washington. Majority Democrats in the state Legislature passed the new restrictions earlier this year. One of the new laws bans the manufacture, import, distribution...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Texas' border mission grows, but crossings still high

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Following the horror of a human-smuggling attempt that left 53 people dead, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state troopers to inspect more trucks — again expanding a border security mission that has cost billions, given the National Guard arrest powers and bused migrants to Washington, D.C.
TEXAS STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Ricky Martin faces restraining order in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — A judge has issued a restraining order against Puerto Rican superstar Ricky Martin, police said Saturday. The order was signed Friday, and authorities visited an upscale neighborhood in the north coastal town of Dorado where the singer lives to try to serve the order, police spokesman Axel Valencia told The Associated Press.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Social Security Numbers#Politics State#Democrat#The U S Supreme Court
KIRO 7 Seattle

Gov. Inslee directs permanent COVID-19 vaccination requirement for state employees

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has directed a permanent COVID-19 vaccination condition for state employees, according to a new directive from Inslee. “I am directing a permanent COVID-19 vaccination condition of employment requirement,” Inslee said in the letter. The governor says it’s to “address this continuing threat and ensure the health of our workforce.”
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

New Washington law grants access to free healthcare

OLYMPIA, Wash. — New legislation begins Friday, granting millions of people living in Washington access to free healthcare. The legislation was requested by Attorney General Bob Ferguson, and requires hospitals to provide more financial assistance to those in need. According to a press release from Ferguson’s office, about two-thirds of bankruptcy claims nationwide are linked to medical issues, and “more than half of collection items on credit reports are for medical debts.”
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
q13fox.com

Initiative to decriminalize most drugs will not appear on November ballot

WASHINGTON - The campaign behind a controversial initiative that would decriminalize personal amounts of almost all illegal drugs has ended its signature-gathering push to get the initiative on the Nov. 8 ballot. Initiative 1922 would have decriminalized possession of controlled substances like heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, psychotropic drugs like mushrooms, painkillers...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Several new laws take effect in Washington on July 1. Here’s what you need to know

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Several laws – including bans on high-capacity ammunition magazines, ghost guns and the cash sale of catalytic converters – will go into effect in Washington on Friday.  Here is what you need to know:  Ban on high-capacity ammo magazines The sale of ammunition magazines with more than 10 rounds will be banned in Washington state starting on...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
100K+
Followers
116K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy