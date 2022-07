Lawmakers went back and forth on exactly how much to up teacher pay. The end result? An average $5,140 increase. “The teachers who were going to see the greatest bump are teachers who only have a bachelor’s degree and are earlier in their careers,” explained Mississippi First Executive Director Rachel Canter. “They are going to see the most substantial immediate bump, but there are going to be teachers later on in their careers who are going to benefit from larger bumps every five years.”

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO