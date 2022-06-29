ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

MORIAL: Bring Brittney Griner Home

By Marc H. Morial
The Washington Informer
The Washington Informer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=243xnf_0gQKJ6uD00

“For Black people keeping Griner in their prayers during this tough time, let this serve as another reminder that we should be acknowledging and accepting members within our community in all of their multitudes. Russia isn’t erasing the fact that Griner is also queer; neither should we collectively. Too often in pop culture, we treat being Black and LGBTQIA as an either/or when it’s BOTH for members of our community. In times like these, we’re reminded that bigotry is nuanced and multidimensional. Russia has made it clear that it’s after Muslims, LGBTQIA people, Black and brown people, and more. Let this serve as an opportunity to protect those among us who live in multitudes as well.” — Ernest Owens

It’s hard to imagine the feeling of dread Cherelle Griner experiences each day that her wife, WNBA star Brittney Griner, is wrongfully detained in a hostile nation with a long history of persecuting LGBTQ people.

When a scheduled call on their wedding anniversary last went unanswered 11 times over several hours, Cherelle was devastated.

“This would have been the first time for me to actually just hear her in real time and to truly know if she’s OK or to know if she’s seconds away from not being in existence anymore,” she told The Associated Press.

This week, as Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia surpassed four months, the National Urban League joined more than 40 other civil and human rights organizations to call on President Biden and Vice President Harris to strike a deal for her release.

In a letter to the president and vice president, we acknowledged Griner as an American hero, wife, daughter, sister, teammate, anti-bullying advocate, Olympian and WNBA superstar who is enduring inhumane treatment, deprived of contact with her family.

“We join Brittney’s family, friends, colleagues, and loved ones in deep appreciation of your Administration’s ongoing efforts to secure her freedom,” we wrote. “The U.S. Government has acknowledged that Brittney is essentially a political pawn in classifying her as wrongfully detained. While these have been critically important measures, we now urge you to make a deal to get Brittney back home to America immediately and safely.”

Last month, the U.S. Department of State officially reclassified Griner as “wrongfully detained,” signaling a significant shift in the way the agency handles her case. While one of the criteria for the designation is “credible information indicating innocence of the detained individual,” the change means the U.S. considers any legal proceedings in the Russian courts to be irrelevant to her case.

Russian prosecutors claim illegal vape cartridges containing hashish oil were found in her luggage as she entered the country. She has not formally been charged.

The lack of publicity in the early weeks of her detention has become a source of controversy. On Brandon Marshall’s SiriusXM podcast “I Am Athlete,” WNBA legend Lisa Leslie said women’s basketball players were instructed not to “make a big fuss about it so [Russia] could not use her as a pawn.”

However, many suspect the WNBA was concerned that the case would draw attention to the league’s dismally low salaries compared to other sports leagues, which is the reason Griner was in Russia in the first place. Women’s basketball players can earn exponentially more than their WNBA salaries playing overseas.

Surely, Griner’s race, gender and sexual orientation have played a role. “Imagine if Tom Brady were being held by Russian officials right now,” sportswriter Will Leitch observed.

“This month our nation honors America’s diverse journey towards freedom, equality, and justice for all with the observation of the Juneteenth Federal holiday, the 50th anniversary of landmark Title IX legislation, and LGBTQ+ Pride,” we wrote in our letter to the president. “Brittney’s intersectional identity embodies this celebration of America’s strength and diversity. As a celebrated world-class athlete, she also demonstrates the uniquely unifying power of sports.”

From the Olympic Games to the World Cup, the sport has long been recognized unifying global force. Even the United Nations General Assembly’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development states, “We recognize the growing contribution of sport to the realization of development and peace in its promotion of tolerance and respect and the contributions it makes to the empowerment of women and of young people, individuals and communities as well as to health, education and social inclusion objectives.”

Few athletes embody this spirit of goodwill more than Griner. When she saw unhoused people in Arizona walking outside without shoes on her way home from practice, she began carrying shoes in the trunk of her car to give to away, an effort that led to the establishment of BG’s Heart and Sole Shoe Drive in 2016. She is an outspoken anti-bullying activist, and she’s been honored by GLAAD and the Human Rights Campaign for her work defending the rights and dignity of LGBTQ individuals.

Her ongoing detention is an indefensible and agonizing attack not only on Griner herself, her wife and her family, but on the sanctity of sport and the safety of all athletes traveling to compete internationally. President Biden and Vice President Harris must make every effort to bring her home immediately.

Morial is president/CEO of the National Urban League.

Comments / 12

helpusall
2d ago

She is not being held there because she is part of th LGBTQ community or because of her color BUT because she commited a crime and need to pay for it. Keep her let her pay her time. This will give her time to decide if she really hates the USA, maybe when she gets home in 10 years she will stand for the NATIONAL ANTHEM.

Reply
8
Glenn Baker
2d ago

Nah! sorry moral...shes...I mean he...they...the...it is going to visit Russia for a long...long...long long...long time

Reply
4
Related
The Spun

Brittney Griner's Wife, Cherelle, Shares Heartbreaking News

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia since February because of an incident at an airport in near Moscow. Griner's wife, Cherelle, opened up about her situation while speaking to Rev. Al Sharpton on his "Keepin' It Real" show on SiriusXM. Cherelle's latest update on Brittney is heartbreaking....
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Experts believe WNBA star Brittney Griner will be found guilty in Russia after ‘show trial’

After months of detainment in Russia, Brittney Griner is finally going to receive a trial Friday. Experts of Russian law told T.J. Quinn of ESPN that the situation is very bleak and that the WNBA star will almost certainly be found guilty. William Pomeranz, the acting director of the Wilson Center’s Kennan Institute, explained how […] The post Experts believe WNBA star Brittney Griner will be found guilty in Russia after ‘show trial’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
thecomeback.com

Keith Olbermann: Free Brittney Griner by arresting Alex Ovechkin

Keith Olbermann thinks he has the solution for freeing WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russian prison. Send NHL star Alex Ovechkin to prison in the United States. Olbermann made the suggestion on Twitter, quote-tweeting a video of ESPN’s T.J. Quinn claiming there is a growing expectation that Russia will convict and sentence Griner to 10 years in prison.
NBA
The Spun

Brittney Griner's Wife Shares Update: Sports World Reacts

Brittney Griner remains in custody in Russia. Her stay following her airport arrest earlier this year was recently extended six months, though the U.S. government continues to work on getting the WNBA star out. Wednesday, Griner's wife, Cherelle, shared a heartbreaking update on her status. Griner, one of the top...
NBA
thecomeback.com

Legal experts offer depressing reality for Brittney Griner trial

Over four months after she was detained in a Russian airport, WNBA star Brittney Griner will finally stand trial on drug charges on Friday. However, according to legal experts who spoke with the New York Times, the likelihood that she will receive a fair trial is rare and the possibility that she will avoid a conviction is very low.
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Leitch
Person
Brandon Marshall
Person
Brittney Griner
thecomeback.com

Russia hints at prisoner swap solution for Brittney Griner

WNBA star Brittney Griner’s trial got underway on Friday in Russia over cannabis-laced vape cartridges that were reportedly found in her luggage. While that process could take months and experts are not predicting a positive or fair outcome for her, the New York Times reported that Russia has signaled a potential prisoner swap deal that could lead to Griner’s return to the United States regardless of the outcome.
SPORTS
The Spun

Herschel Walker Officially Responds To His Children Controversy

Herschel Walker has officially addressed recent reports claiming he is denying the existence of children he has fathered. Walker, the Georgia Republican Senate candidate, spoke at the annual Faith and Freedom Coalition “Road to Majority” conference this weekend. During his appearance, he responded to the Daily Beast's reporting that he has four children, including three he has not acknowledged publicly.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Russia#Title Ix#Racism#Lgbtqia#Muslims#The Associated Press#The National Urban League
CBS News

Brittney Griner's first day of trial in Russia wraps up

The first day of WNBA star Brittney Giner's trial in Russia has wrapped up. She could face 10 years in prison for alleged drug smuggling, but the U.S. says she is wrongfully detained. CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata and William Pomerantz, acting director of the Kennan Insitute, explain the latest on her trial and the potential to free her through a prisoner swap.
SPORTS
CBS New York

Brittney Griner "keeping the faith" as Russian court sets next trial date

The trial against American basketball star Brittney Griner began in a Moscow courtroom on Friday. The 31-year-old star WNBA player is facing up to 10 years in prison on drug smuggling charges.Griner arrived at the Khimki City Court, in the Moscow suburbs, in handcuffs and a Jimi Hendrix t-shirt, accompanied by her legal team. The judge heard witness testimony during a three-hour session before announcing that the trial would resume on July 7. Griner, who plays for a Russian basketball team outside of the WNBA season, was arrested in February at Moscow's international airport just a few days before Russia...
Fox News

Brittney Griner detention: Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr using Russia connections to help WNBA star return to US

WNBA star Brittney Griner has a fellow superstar athlete in her corner as she fights to return home to the United States. Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. is offering up his connections in Russia to help the American athlete after she was arrested at an airport near Moscow in February on charges of possession and transportation of cannabis – and she's been detained there ever since.
CBS News

Britney Griner trial on tap in Moscow: CBS News Flash July 1, 2022

The trial for WNBA star Britney Griner began Friday, the 135th day of her detainment in Moscow. A second person this week has been attacked by a bison at Yellowstone National Park - a 71 year old Pennsylvania woman who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. And conservationists say at least 11 sharks – some of them great whites – have been spotted in the Cape Cod area in the last week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: WWE World Reacts To The Historic Signing

WWE has been making more and more signings from the world of mixed martial arts. But their latest signing is a history making one as well. On Wednesday, WWE signed Bellator MMA prospect Valerie Loureda to a contract. In doing so, Loureda also becomes the first woman of Cuban-American descent to sign with the company.
WWE
The Washington Informer

The Washington Informer

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of The Washington Informer was established by its Publiser Dr. Calvin W. Rolark in 1964. We will inform, inspire, educate and empower the Black community by providing news and information about issues that matter to them most and broaden the perspective of others about the positive contributions of Black Americans to society as a whole.

 https://www.washingtoninformer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy