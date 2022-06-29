ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, TN

Brandie Michelle Braden, Clinton

By News Department
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandie Michelle Braden, 38, Clinton, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at her childhood home. She was born October 30, 1983, to John Wayne and Kathy Braden in Anderson County. Brandie was a graduate of Clinton High School and worked in healthcare for most of her career....

Jilldene Ulrey, 76

Jilldene Ulrey left this world on June 25, 2022, after a long battle with lung cancer. She was born in Noblesville, Indiana in 1946 to Glenn Deluth Ulrey and Flossie Lucille (Owens) Ulrey. One of her favorite times of her life was spending time on the farm learning to grow a garden from her father, making soup and playing scrabble with her mother, and feeding the horses with her children. After moving to Tennessee, she began working at Ridgeview Behavioral Health Services. She left a mark on so many people’s hearts by working with at-risk youth and empowering them to make smart life choices. She loved beating her family at pounce, spending time in nature, playing on the computer, and finding the JOY in every day.
OAK RIDGE, TN
Leroy Columbus Mays, Rocky Top

Leroy Columbus Mays of Rocky Top, Tennessee departed from this life on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the home of his daughter and son-in-law at the age of 84. He was a devoted husband and family man whose greatest joy came from the giving of himself to help others. He was an avid outdoorsman and especially loved competitive bass fishing. He also enjoyed raising a garden each year and sharing his harvest with neighbors and friends. He spent his 42 working years in the coal mining industry. He received the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal savior when he attended an evangelical service while camping at Terry’s Point campground in Dandridge, Tennessee and was baptized in Douglas Lake.
ROCKY TOP, TN

