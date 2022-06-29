Brandie Michelle Braden, Clinton

Jilldene Ulrey left this world on June 25, 2022, after a long battle with lung cancer. She was born in Noblesville, Indiana in 1946 to Glenn Deluth Ulrey and Flossie Lucille (Owens) Ulrey. One of her favorite times of her life was spending time on the farm learning to grow a garden from her father, making soup and playing scrabble with her mother, and feeding the horses with her children. After moving to Tennessee, she began working at Ridgeview Behavioral Health Services. She left a mark on so many people’s hearts by working with at-risk youth and empowering them to make smart life choices. She loved beating her family at pounce, spending time in nature, playing on the computer, and finding the JOY in every day.
Comments / 0