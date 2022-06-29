Brandie Michelle Braden, Clinton

Leroy Columbus Mays of Rocky Top, Tennessee departed from this life on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the home of his daughter and son-in-law at the age of 84. He was a devoted husband and family man whose greatest joy came from the giving of himself to help others. He was an avid outdoorsman and especially loved competitive bass fishing. He also enjoyed raising a garden each year and sharing his harvest with neighbors and friends. He spent his 42 working years in the coal mining industry. He received the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal savior when he attended an evangelical service while camping at Terry’s Point campground in Dandridge, Tennessee and was baptized in Douglas Lake.

