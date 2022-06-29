ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Norman bike lane projects completed

Norman, Oklahoma
 3 days ago
Projects completed June 28, 2022

Construction that began in May on bike lane projects – one at University Boulevard between Apache Street and Boyd Streets and one on Webster Avenue between Daws Street and Duffy Street – have been completed. The projects were made possible by an $11,402 Air Quality Small Grant awarded in January 2022 through the Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Committee of the Association of Central Oklahoma Governments.

“We are glad to see completion on additional projects that promote active transportation in our community, which benefit health of residents and our overall environment,” said David Riesland, City of Norman Transportation Engineer.

Collectively, the City of Norman was awarded more than $300,000 in grants for projects that will result in positive air quality impacts during FY 2021-22.

