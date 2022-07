Fans gathered at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on June 29th to have an early celebration of the 80th birthday of the late Jerry Garcia. Melvin Seals, Dave Schools, Tom Hamilton, Duane Trucks, Jacklyn LaBranch and Lady Chi all performed as a part of the celebration. They were accompanied by a sixty five piece Colorado Symphony Orchestra to gives a special night to remember. Despite the scattered rain, fans danced on through the night and weathered the storm!

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO