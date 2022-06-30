ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Frustrated traveler has "nowhere to go" after American Airlines cancels her flight out of MIA

By Joe Gorchow
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWaQD_0gQK8DmX00

Frustrated traveler has "nowhere to go" after American Airlines cancels her flight out of MIA 02:56

MIAMI – CBS4 visited Miami International Airport on Wednesday to see how passengers cope with flight cancellations.

Looking at the flight information board displaying late afternoon and evening flights, we noticed more than 20 cancellations between arrivals and departures among various airlines.

It left many passengers we spoke with frustrated and stranded.

"My app just said a canceled status, and that's how I knew the flight was canceled," shared American Airlines passenger Stacy Sammy.

She's upset, trying to travel home to Spain, waiting in long lines at the airport to rebook.

"Nobody is saying anything," Sammy said. "We've been standing in this line for over an hour."

International travelers have different protections for flight cancelations.

The Montreal Convention, a universal treaty, allows passengers to claim compensation for the damages caused by travel disruption.

According to lawyer David Weinstein, passengers have less guaranteed compensation for expenses incurred on domestic flight cancellations or delays.

"If you're flying on a low fare, low-cost airline, don't expect to be compensated the same way you might be for one of the major airlines that has a better compensation policy," said Weinstein.

Weinstein adds to check your airline's website for more specifics.

Under federal law, airlines must provide a full refund to customers if a flight is significantly delayed or canceled, and the passenger chooses not to travel.

If you continue to travel, the airline must do their best to rebook you on the next available flight.

With numerous cancellations at MIA, finding the next flight out could be difficult.

"We had 40 canceled flights yesterday due to staffing shortages," said Greg Chin, communications director for Miami-Dade Aviation. "We expect potentially more this weekend."

And this leaves many passengers frustrated. One woman checked her bags with medicine inside it, only to learn that American canceled her flight minutes later.

"We don't know if we will be able to get a flight by tonight or in the morning," shared Nalini Lancaster. "We checked out of our hotel and have nowhere to go."

And that's why it's essential to ask your travel agent to see if the airline will help if you're stranded for the night.

Comments / 21

David Myers
4d ago

They did this to themselves. When airlines forced pilots to get vaccines or be fired,they knew that understaffing would occur. They cried during the pandemic about lack of passengers,now they have passengers but no pilots. Lack of leadership in both government and in the airlines brought this on.

Reply(1)
12
Li B
4d ago

Not fair at all but this should teach people to travel with extra incidental funds just in case something like this does happen.

Reply(4)
5
Wethepeople
5d ago

Know the feeling well! I am stuck here with my family trying to get to our family reunion, aunt and uncles anniversary plus vow renewal (that I'm part of) and my daughters 10th birthday party all of which we will now miss because American canceled our flight on Wednesday and can't get us to our destination until Sunday. They don't care we now have to book a room for 4 days, and when I asked about compensation or help I was told "American airlines" does not do that, but "if you need a toothbrush you can take one of these"! Never mind the fact that we the app told us our flight was canceled but all the information showed "ontime". Then when we get to the gate....not a representative to be had! No one at the gate at all! We had to hear the information from another "pissed" customer! I have never been so disappointed in the lack of customer service from AA, but I should have known better. AA did this to us twice last year!

Reply(2)
2
 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

Travelers at South Florida Airports Avoid Most July 4 Travel Headaches

The demand to fly is at record levels and the airlines overall have a massive challenge trying to get their passengers to their destinations on time. The good news at Miami International Airport over the weekend is that the passengers in Miami and in Fort Lauderdale have been fortunate and avoided the trouble.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Travelers can expect delays, cancelations during busy 4th of July holiday

MIAMI - The lines at MIA's departure curb was bumper to bumper even before the sun came up. This is supposed to be the busiest 4th of July travel weekend on record, according to AAA. It is estimated that 3.55 million people will travel by air. Miami International Airport is expecting 150,000 passengers a day through the weekend. That's an increase of 20,000 from 2021 and even 2019.With that kind of volume coupled with airport staffing shortages and inclement weather, there's bound to be a little...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TRAVEL TROUBLE: Thousands Of Flights Delayed, Hundreds Canceled As Of Saturday Afternoon

AFTERNOON UPDATE: NOW 611 CANCELED, 3,475 DELAYED… BY: TRAVEL DESK | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 4:08 p.m: FLL is now reporting 135 delays with eight canceled flights, PBI is reporting 33 delays with three canceled flights, and MIA reports 22 cancelations with 140 delays. Information courtesy FlightAware.com. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
CBS Miami

July 4th travelers hit the road, pack airports, could set record

MIAMI - More than 2.6 million Floridians are expected to travel during the 4th of July holiday period, which runs through Monday, July 4th. Eighty-nine percent of those travelers are forecast to travel by automobile - the most on record, dating back to 2001, according to the auto group. That demand is enough to override consistently high gas prices. Experts say drivers can offset higher gas prices with savings in other areas of their journey. They suggest bringing food, ride-sharing, or splitting expenses with another family. Those not hitting the road will be catching flights. Miami International Airport is...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Lawsuit filed in fiery RED Air jet landing at Miami International Airport

MIAMI - A rough landing at Miami International Airpot by a RED Air jet now has a lawsuit attached to it. There were 130 passengers and 10 crew members on that flight from Santo Domingo, at least nine have gotten lawyers. The Miami law firm Goldberg and Rosen represents those passengers and it's already filed a lawsuit in state court. The suit names four of the nine people that the firm represents. Attorney Judd Rosen claims RED Air was negligent on several fronts. First, he said the pilots and flight crew were too inexperienced to recognize problems with the...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

July 4th fireworks at Bayfront Park is a family tradition for some

MIAMI - Mother Nature delivered a pleasant surprise for July 4th, beautiful weather for afternoon barbecues and dry skies for the traditional fireworks displays. At Miami's Bayfront Park, the crowd built throughout the day in anticipation of the nighttime show. Celebrating the Fourth of July in Miami is a tradition for some of the families at the park. "We came down here just to see the fireworks because normally that's something that we do every year, we leave from Orlando to come to Miami just to enjoy the nice weather and everything," said Martin Campbell, who drove down with...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Agent#Traveler#Domestic Flight#Mia 02 56 Miami#The Montreal Convention
CBS Miami

Safety stressed for those planning a DIY fireworks show

FORT LAUDERDALE - It's the Fourth of July.For many that means barbecues, a gathering of family and friends, and, of course, fireworks.While there are a number of professional fireworks shows that people can attend, there are always those who like to do it themselves.If you, or someone you know, is planning to set off personal fireworks, please remember safety first."Some of the injuries that we have encountered are like battlefield injuries," said Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane.On Saturday, a Lauderdale Lakes man's hand was severed when a firework exploded. Kane said some fireworks can be very powerful."M-80s, which are...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

As people struggle to pay for food, rent, Florida pawn shops are busy

MIAMI - Thanks to the price of gas, food, and rent, business at pawn shops is booming. People are selling what they have to pay their bills. "Sadly, with the economy and everything in the uptake, fuel prices, inflation, and everything. Yeah, we've seen a lot of new faces, we've seen a transition," said Jose Leyva with Larry's Estate Jewelry & Pawn. He's been in the business for more than 20 years and said the last six to eight months have been tough on his customers. "It hurts, it hurts sometimes, because you hear some of the stories and...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: hot & humid July 4th, nice night for fireworks

MIAMI - Passing showers during the morning hours on this 4th of July will end by late morning as an easterly flow pushes them towards the west.Summertime storms will develop inland and track towards the west coast. South Florida this afternoon will be mainly dry with sizzling sunshine.Fourth of July afternoon high temperatures will top 90 degrees. Feels-like temperatures will rise to the mid-90s and up to 100 degrees with an ocean breeze that will not be enough to cool things down.  The grilling forecast looks rain-free, hot, and humid through the afternoon. Evening hours this Independence Day will be...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

This Fourth of July is packing summer heat

FORT LAUDERDALE – This Fourth of July is packing summer heat, and now is a good reminder that water is not just for putting out fireworks, but it helps keep folks from heat exhaustion all summer."I'm going to hang out with my friends and tonight we're going to light fireworks," Christina Vale said.  After two years of the pandemic, it seems excitement is returning to one of America's biggest holidays.  Some are spending this holiday at the beach, while others are hanging out at home, grilling and swimming.  "My in laws have a swimming pool, we're going to do a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
Country
Spain
CBS Miami

Increase in shark patrols after a number of recent attacks

MIAMI – Areas along the East and West Coasts are stepping up shark patrols after a number of recent attacks.Lifeguards here on Long Island are on the lookout this July 4th for sharks."It makes me a little nervous, but hopefully it's just normal course when you're going to the beach," said beachgoer Demetrios Frangiskatos.Shark patrols, including drone use, are ramped up across the area after a handful of incidents, including one over the weekend. A lifeguard further east on the island was attacked during a training exercise, where he was ironically playing a victim."I felt sharp, sharp pain," said lifeguard...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Plantation celebrates July 4th with patriotic parade, concert, fireworks

FORT LAUDERDALE - Millions of Americans are celebrating America's 246th birthday with barbecues, parades, family gatherings, and, of course, nighttime fireworks. There are a number of events and fireworks shows happening throughout South Florida to observe the Fourth of July. In Plantation, they kicked off the morning with a parade that started at the corner of W Broward Boulevard and NW 46th Avenue. It wound its way across several streets and ended at City Hall. Parade-goers, adorned in red, white, and blue, lined the streets and waved American flags as it passed by."A lot of pride. I'm proud of...
PLANTATION, FL
CBS Miami

A look at the science behind fireworks

MIAMI – An estimated 16,000 fireworks shows will be held across the country Monday night. But how do pyrotechnicians create all those beautiful shapes and colors in the sky?A symphony of sights and sounds. But the magic behind fireworks is actually just science.  "You're seeing chemistry in action," said Paul Smith.Smith is president of the Pyrotechnics Guild International."The basic composition of a firework material is it has to have an oxidizer and a fuel," he said.Basically, different colors require different chemicals."Strontium is a predominant one used for red, barium is often the key component in green color situations, copper is...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

P.F. Chang’s In Boca Raton Cited Again By Health Inspector, Twice In Days

State Files ”Administrative Complaint” Against Chain On Glades Road. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation sent a message to the P.F. Chang’s location at 1400 Glades Road on June 17th. The message: clean up your restaurant. Now. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade conducting sweeps of fireworks vendors ahead of July 4th holiday

MIAMI - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue will be conducting safety sweeps at fireworks vendors across the county ahead of July 4th to ensure illegal fireworks are not sold. July 4th is one of three state-approved holidays where Floridians are allowed to use certain fireworks that can explode or become airborne. However, not all fireworks under that umbrella are legal to use on Independence Day. So Miami-Dade Fire officials suggest only purchasing fireworks from licensed vendors to make sure what you purchase is legal. They also recommend checking the packaging before you buy, as well as the expiration date. "Violations would be anywhere from broken packages, to fireworks that are expired, old, or they just look frail, not suitable for the public," said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue safety specialist Ozzy Norat. Another rule of thumb is to always read the directions, even when using fireworks you are familiar with. "You know you look at this, and you're like 'oh, this is for kids, it's safe'. It is safe, and it's designed for kids, but it's still highly recommended to read the directions and follow them. As long as you do that, you're going to be safe," said Chris Pouridas, owner of Champion Fireworks.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

The age of your at-home COVID test is key to its accuracy

MIAMI – Home COVID tests can provide a quick and usually accurate result. But one key component to an accurate result is the age of the test kit.Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious disease expert, explains when it's time to toss a kit in the can and grab a newer one."The FDA forces them to keep up, but that doesn't mean the one on your shelf kept up," said Dr. Marty.She mentions a signal to swap out for a new kit, besides time, when there's a new variant circulating that could 'overcome immunity.'"It's very likely to overcome the detectors in your...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Kaori Miami marries flavors to create unique "Mediter-Asian" cuisine

MIAMI - It's two stories of style and substance at Kaori Miami inside the SLS Lux Brickell. Renowned chef Raymond Li describes the cuisine, "We're a blend of Mediterranean and Asian, that we're calling "Mediter-Asian."Downstairs is a sophisticated bar and cocktail lounge featuring Kaori's famous music playlists giving guests a groove as they sip on signature cocktails. Upstairs is a welcoming, spacious dining area with warm and inviting tones. "It's super minimalistic which also reflects our dishes. Clean modern flavors still traditional in the back end but there's a lot...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
68K+
Followers
19K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy