ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Irvine Police Activity Near Oxford Court Is “No Threat To Community”

By Evan J. Lancaster
irvineweekly.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, June 29, the Irvine Police Department issued a statement regarding noticeable police activity near the Oxford Court community by William R. Mason Regional Park. The department indicated that the entrance to Oxford Court is...

irvineweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
orangecountytribune.com

“Dead aunt” scam backfires

Preying on the kind hearts of people trying to help others is a “con game” that probably goes back to the Stone Age, and it’s still going on. However, on Wednesday the Garden Grove Police Department broke up of the newer hustles, panhandling for money for a non-existent funeral.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Gang Related Shooting Leaves Teen Dead in Carson

CARSON – Sheriff’s homicide detectives Saturday are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of a teenage boy in Carson that they say could be gang-related. The shooting was reported at approximately 11 p.m. Friday on the 200 block of 233rd Street where deputies from the Carson Sheriff’s...
CARSON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Law Enforcement#Oxford Court#Vassar Aisle
nypressnews.com

Murder charges filed in drug deaths of two women left at hospitals

A man accused of leaving two unconscious women at hospitals, where they were later pronounced dead from drug overdoses, has been charged with their murders, court records show. Christy Giles, 24, was brought on Nov. 13 to a hospital in Culver City, dying from what the county medical examiner-coroner determined...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

3 Trapped in Downey Multi-Vehicle Collision

Downey, Los Angeles County, CA: Three people were trapped, extricated and hospitalized after a collision involving three vehicles early Thursday morning, June 30, in the city of Downey. At approximately 2:25 a.m., Downey Fire Department and Downey Police officers responded to a three-vehicle traffic collision with a total of three...
DOWNEY, CA
KTLA.com

Driver sought in Westminster hit-and-run on pedestrian

A woman walking three dogs was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Westminster Wednesday, and authorities are searching for the culprit. The woman is in a local hospital with critical, but stable, condition, and the dogs were unharmed. Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News on June 30, 2022.
WESTMINSTER, CA
newsantaana.com

Santa Ana Code Enforcement hauled off 30 junk vehicles from a residence

On June 28, 2022, our Code Enforcement Division in conjunction with the Santa Ana Police Department’s Traffic Division completed a Public Nuisance Inspection and Abatement warrant for a residential property in our City. Who will you vote for in the OC 2nd Supervisorial District?. Over $6,700 in fines and...
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

Man killed in fiery hit-and-run collision in Compton

The search for a hit-and-run driver in Compton continued Friday morning after they fled from what ended up being a fiery scene. Authorities were called to the crash site just after 10:30 p.m. at Alondra Boulevard and Petrolia Avenue, where they found a Nissan Altima engulfed in flames.The driver of that vehicle, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene. After investigation, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were able to deduce that the victim and the suspect, behind the wheel of an unknown vehicle, were both heading in the same direction when a collision occurred, causing the Nissan to slam into a tree in the center divider of the road and burst into flames. Deputies had no information on the suspect or their vehicle. Compton Fire Department crews assisted with containing the fire. 
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

CHP officers arrest suspect in 91 Freeway shooting

Authorities made an arrest in connection with a road rage incident turned shooting on State Route 91 on June 23.After investigation, California Highway Patrol officers were led to believe that 20-year-old Rialto resident Brian Jimenez was the man who fired several rounds at another vehicle at around 10:10 p.m. on SR-91 in Corona. He was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder, negligent discharge of a firearm and assault with a deadly weapon. Investigators were able to obtain the license plate number for Jimenez's Kia Optima and broadcast the information to law enforcement agencies in the surrounding area. Rialto Police Department officers located Jimenez, driving his Kia, and took both he and his vehicle into custody."The California Highway Patrol takes all cases of highway violence seriously," said Riverside Area Commander Captain Levi Miller in a statement. "We continue to aggressively investigate these incidents."Anyone who may have witnessed the incident was asked to contact the Riverside CHP Investigative Unit at (951) 637-8000.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

93-year-old was ‘justified’ in severely injuring a home intruder, California cops say

A homeowner who shot an intruder in California was “justified” in his actions, police say. Deputies arrived just after midnight on Wednesday, June 29, to find one man had been shot by the 93-year-old homeowner in the 24300 block of Eucalyptus Avenue in Moreno Valley, according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The wounded intruder was taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition.

Comments / 0

Community Policy