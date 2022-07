The self-isolation guidance for those with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland has been reduced to five days.The latest guidance from the department of health further states that as children are less infectious than adults, their self-isolation period is reduced to three days.The department has described the public health response to Covid-19 as “continuing to evolve with the emphasis on striking the right balance in light of the current risk posed by the virus and trajectory of the pandemic”.➡️COVID-19 UPDATE✅Lateral flow testing availability has been extended up to the end of July.✅Self-isolation period has also been reduced for adults and children.READ ➡️https://t.co/jxf0Z4I3QZ...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO