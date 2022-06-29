ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle topples Orioles

By Bill Haufe
The Star Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FR6Ut_0gQJnI8900

SEATTLE (AP) — Julio Rodríguez hit his 12th home run of the season as part of Seattle’s six-run fourth inning, and the Mariners beat the Baltimore Orioles 9-3 on Wednesday for their seventh win in nine games.

The Mariners took two of three from Baltimore and continued a stretch of good baseball after a 5-1 road trip last week.

Rodríguez’s long ball was the highlight on a day there was finally plenty of offense for Seattle starter Chris Flexen. Rodríguez’s two-run shot was estimated at 431 feet and landed in the first row of the second deck at T-Mobile Park in left-center field.

Rodríguez, who was the AL rookie of the month in May, could be in line to win the award again in June. He’s hitting .288 with seven doubles, six homers and 15 RBIs for the month.

He wasn’t alone in giving the Mariners an offensive jolt and it was the bottom of the lineup that provided the greatest impact. Abraham Toro, Adam Frazier and Sam Haggerty combined for seven hits and six runs scored. Haggerty had two doubles and a bunt single.

Flexen (4-8) had received zero or one run of support while on the mound in nine of his first 14 starts this season, so getting nine runs was a welcomed change.

Given the big lead, Flexen cruised through six innings allowed three runs on seven hits. Trey Mancini had a two-run double and Ryan Mountcastle an RBI double. Seattle starters have allowed three earned runs or less in 26 of the past 27 outings.

Baltimore starter Austin Voth (0-1) lasted just three innings pitching against his hometown team for the first time in his career. Voth allowed four hits, but only one earned run in his third start with the Orioles this season.

Reliever Nick Vespi was roughed up for six runs on six hits and recorded just one out.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: OF Taylor Trammell was placed on the 10-day injured list after re-aggravating a right hamstring injury from earlier in the season. Trammell missed time while in the minors at the start of the season due to the injury. He was hurt running out a grounder in Tuesday’s game. Manager Scott Servais said Trammell is likely out at least a couple of weeks. ... Seattle selected OF Marcus Wilson and recalled IF/OF Sam Haggerty from Triple-A Tacoma. IF Kevin Padlo was optioned to Tacoma and C Tom Murphy was transferred to the 60-day IL to clear a 40-man spot for Wilson.

The Star Democrat

Easton, MD
The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

