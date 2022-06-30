ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Pastry pioneer Starter Bakery is opening its first retail store in Rockridge

By Jessica Yadegaran
Silicon Valley
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTen years ago, legendary pastry chef Brian Wood taught the Bay Area how to say — and forever savor — kouign amann, the delicate, buttery pastry from Brittany, France. Now the brains behind wholesale Starter Bakery is opening the company’s first retail store. Starter Bakery’s consumer-facing...

www.siliconvalley.com

globalcirculate.com

San Francisco sushi restaurant permanently closes after eviction

Kaisen Sushi, known for fast service and fresh, inexpensive rolls, has quietly closed after five years in San Francisco. A letter, which was dated June 21 and posted on the restaurant’s storefront, informed customers that the business located at 71 5th St. was “permanently closing soon.” The owner, who is listed by the California Secretary of State’s office as Adisorn Khamtalob, shared that the closure wasn’t the outcome he had hoped for.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
berkeleyside.org

All the East Bay restaurants that closed in June

It was a month of gathering outside, in parklets and under shade trees (a.k.a. Bay Area air conditioning), reinvigorating community and continuing to attempt to build a new foundation from the wreckage of the past few years. Meanwhile, the following former havens for community, some beloved by locals for decades,...
BERKELEY, CA
globalcirculate.com

Popular Bay Area restaurants and bars that closed in June

Throughout the month of June, several Bay Area business owners announced the permanent closure of their cherished restaurants and bars after decades in service. Among the shuttered businesses was Buffalo Bill’s Brewery in Hayward, which closed its doors after nearly four decades. Owner and master brewer Geoff Harries first shared the news of Buffalo Bill’s Brewery’s closure on Instagram and later told SFGATE that his decision to close was based on a lengthy closure during the pandemic. The historic bar will be remembered for putting pumpkin ale on the map back in 1986 when its former owner, Bill Owens, revamped the polarizing brew and turned it into a seasonal classic.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Retail Store#Pastries#Coffee Shops#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Rockridge#Starter Bakery#French#Philz Coffee
globalcirculate.com

Best food stops on I-5 between the Bay Area and Los Angeles

March 25, 2016Updated: June 28, 2022 2:45 p.m. Anyone who has ever driven California’s Interstate 5 knows the numbing effect of boredom as you pass through a vast land of sameness, open field after open field. Oh, there’s a McDonald’s! And then more drought-parched fields as far as the eye can see.
Eater

This San Jose Farmers’ Market Vendor Says She’s Spending $800 a Week in Gas

One Watsonville berry farmer spent $100 in just one morning before hitting the Saratoga Farmers Market on a recent Saturday. Daisy Ortiz told the Mercury News she visits about eight markets a week, traveling sometimes two hours between destinations. The total ends up at about $800 a week in gas. “We have to eat so I have to be out here. I can’t quit,” Ortiz told Eryn Gandotra, a rising senior at Santa Clara High writing for the Mercury through the Mosaic Journalism Workshop.
SAN JOSE, CA
climaterwc.com

FoodieLand Night Market coming to San Mateo Event Center this weekend

The FoodieLand Night Market featuring over 160 vendors is coming to the San Mateo County Event Center this weekend, July 1-3. The outdoor event, inspired by the Night Markets of Asia, will offer up a variety of foods, games and entertainment for the whole family. Event hours are 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, and 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets to enter must be purchased online here. It costs $7 to enter on each day, although there is an early bird special of $5 for those entering between 3-5 p.m. Friday.
brentwoodnewsla.com

Brentwood Getting Two New Pizzerias

Full Proof Pizza, Upper Crust Pizza plan Brentwood restaurants. There will be two new locations of very popular pizza places on in Brentwood soon. The naturally leavened sourdough New York-style pizza restaurant, Full Proof Pizza, will be opening a branch in Brentwood at 145 South Barrington Ave as reported by What Now Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
multihousingnews.com

Northwestern Sells East Bay Senior Housing for $39M

JLL Capital Markets brokered the sale of the 2007-built community in Brentwood, Calif. Northwestern Mutual has sold Cortona Park, an assisted living community in Brentwood, Calif., for $39.2 million to a joint venture between Cogir and a national investment partner. JLL Capital Markets brokered the transaction. The new owner will operate the property under a new name—Cogir of Brentwood.
BRENTWOOD, CA
Eater

You Have a Few Days to Say Goodbye to This 25-Year-Old Mission District Institution

Mission District destination for sangria and shrimp in spicy sauce Cha Cha Cha announced on June 28 via Instagram that they’ll dish their final drinks on July 1. No reason was given in the closure, but the Haight Street location of the restaurant will continue on even as the business shutters its first, original location. The Mission Street bar has been doling out good times and strong hangovers for 25 years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
diablomag.com

2022 Best of the East Bay: Food

On the surface, these two new Walnut Creek restaurants couldn’t seem more different. Lita offers small plates, craft cocktails, and a cosmopolitan, Miami-meets-Vegas-meets-Dubai atmosphere. World Famous Hotboys dishes giant fried chicken sandwiches in a brash setting complete with loud spray-painted murals. There is a connection, however, and it’s a...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS San Francisco

La Niña brings glut of anchovies to Bay Area waters, SF streets

By Lauren TomsSAN FRANCISCO -- An abundance of anchovies are taking over the coastline as their population blooms. Some have been found a way from the water and on city streets in San Francisco.Fish are quite literally falling from the sky in Outer Sunset. That's because coastal sea birds have more anchovies than they know what to do with. Birds appear to be scooping up the extra fish and dropping them inland, causing it to rain anchovies."Never ever have I heard of something like this," San Francisco resident Stephanie Ernst Scott told KPIX 5. "It normally rains water, not fish!"Reports...
sonomasun.com

There’s no ‘e’ in blight; Depot Hotel news; Pot champion; and more

There’s something a little off about The Sonoma Cheese Factory, namely the ‘E’ in cheese, on the building’s sign. The locale is a major draw, perched as it is on The Plaza. And certainly there’s been plenty of time to fix (at nominal charge; it’s not neon) the bit of blight. But, and this is true of his many other neglected properties around the Valley, owner Ken Mattson doesn’t really care how it embarrasses the town. Lately the gorilla campaign to ‘Put the E back in Cheese’ has emerged, with a pop-up banner, and of course the guy painted yellow carrying a protest sign. For Pride month, there was even a rainbow E, a comment on the Mattson family views on gay rights. It was last seen in the company of General Vallejo, keeping watch on the building from his permanent post across the street. At this point the general might be easier to move than the Mattson company.
SONOMA, CA
InsideHook

Three Excellent SF Weekend Getaways, All Using Public Transport

The coastal and mountain highways of Northern California might be the stuff road trip dreams are made of, but with eye-watering gas prices, sky-high car rental rates ($500 for an economy compact and $700 for a Tesla Model Y, if you can snag one) and airports in disarray, it’s time to consider public transport for that next “let’s get out of town” weekender.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

