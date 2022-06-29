ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar, MS

Eugene Brown Sr.

By Advertise
South Reporter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEugene Brown Sr., 68, of Lamar, died June 27, 2022, in Ashland. He was a member of Sand Hill MB Church in Lamar where he was in the church choir and...

www.southreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
South Reporter

Raymond Boswell Sr.

Raymond Boswell Sr., 50, of Byhalia, died June 19, 2022, at Baptist Hospital in Collierville, Tenn. He was a farmer and a Baptist. Services were held at 10 a.m. on June 24 at Holly Springs Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in Boswell Family Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant. He leaves his...
BYHALIA, MS
South Reporter

Connie Mae Bradley

Connie Mae Bradley, 73, of Holly Springs, died June 9, 2022. She was a teacher at Headstart, Cadet Child Care and Holly Springs High School. She was a member of Miracle Temple Ministries where she served on the Soul Winning Team, Children's Church, Women's Ministry, Homeless Ministry and Prayer team.
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
South Reporter

Patricia Ann Campbell

Patricia Ann Campbell, 48, of Holly Springs, died June 18, 2022, at Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch. She was a member of Kimbrough Chapel MB Church and attended Bell Grove MB Church. Visitation will be held on July 1 at New Community Church from 4-6 p.m. Services will be at...
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
South Reporter

Two Shootings Rock Marshall County

A shooting early Monday in the Potts Camp area and another at 10:40 p.m. the same day near Marshall Steak House resulted in two deaths and a number injured. The shooting Monday night took the life of Cameron Namond Faulkner, 21, of Holly Springs. He was pronounced dead at Alliance Hospital in Holly Springs by Marshall County coroner James Richard Anderson.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Holly Springs, MS
City
Sand Hill, MS
City
Lamar, MS
City
Ashland, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Obituaries
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX13′s Darrell Greene’s open letter to Mearl Purvis

MEMPHIS, TENN. — To my friend Mearl:. It has been a master class. Sitting by your side every night for 12 years was an education I never expected. Far beyond learning to be a better journalist, you have taught me to be more gracious, kind, and understanding. You led by example how to passionately love our community and, just as importantly, how to receive that love in return. Through triumphs and tribulations, you have been there for me and our FOX13 family. You have also made us each feel we are a part of your family as you celebrated with us marriages, births, and graduations.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mearl Purvis to retire from FOX13 News

After more than 30 years on television and 18 years on the FOX13 newsdesk, Mearl Purvis will anchor her final newscasts on July 29, 2022. Mearl graduated from Jackson State University and worked as a reporter & anchor in Charlotte, New Haven, Jackson and Nashville before moving to Memphis in 1992. In 2004 Mearl found her home at the FOX13 anchor desk. She has been an integral part of FOX13 News’ coverage of major local news and weather events for nearly two decades; including the Mississippi River floods and the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s death. She has shared a stage with world leaders including Desmond Tutu, Mikhail Gorbachev, U.S. presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton. Mearl has won eight Regional Emmy Awards, the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award, the equally prestigious George Foster Peabody Award, and the J.C. Penny Missouri Award.
MEMPHIS, TN
South Reporter

Tommy Lee Briggs

Tommy Lee Briggs, 74, of Holly Springs, died June 18, 2022. He was a member of Hudsonville CME Church where he served as superintendent of Sunday School, trustee, welcoming committee and local lay leader. He was a retired Greyhound bus driver and All Point USA and Cross-County Chartering Service and an U.S. Army veteran.
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sand Hill Mb Church#Sand Hill Church#Olive Branch
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Fire engulfs apartment building in Cordova

CORDOVA, Tenn. — Fire ripped through an apartment complex in Cordova Friday evening. The Memphis Fire Department made the scene of the fire at the Trinity Lakes apartments on Block Club Drive around 5:30 p.m. Video released by the fire department shows part of the building completely destroyed as...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Whitehaven shooting leaves one dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead after a shooting in Whitehaven Friday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of Winchester Road at 5:56 p.m. The victim was shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no suspect information at this time. If you have any information, call […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WHNT News 19

Couple caught making 100’s of fake tags in their home, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police say a Frayser couple admitted to making fake drive-out tags out of their apartment after being caught red-handed with over two hundred fraudulent temporary license plates. Memphis police arrested Cory Walton and Erica Sanders on Wednesday after searching their apartment on Churchwood Lane inside the Renaissance At Steele Apartments on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One killed, one hurt after shooting in Como, Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have confirmed that one person has died after a shooting in Como, Mississippi early Friday. The Panola County Sheriff’s Office says two men were shot shortly after 2 a.m. in the area of Railroad Street and Church street. One man died on the scene and one man was rushed to Regional Medical […]
COMO, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
wtva.com

Missing Corinth Mississippi man

The ground search for missing Wade Davis has been cancelled. WTVA's Jake White interviewed sheriff Ben Caldwell on the decision. Ground search for missing Alcorn County man suspended. Alcorn County authorities have suspended the ground search for a missing Jacinto man.
CORINTH, MS
wtva.com

Family lost Lee County home in overnight fire

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A family lost their home during an overnight fire in the Auburn community of Lee County. Mooreville-Eggville Fire Chief Ron Witte said the house is on County Road 1067. He said the fire happened at approximately 3 a.m. on Thursday, June 30. Witte said the family...
LEE COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Dyersburg shooting sends 2 teens to the hospital

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - Dyersburg police are investigating a shooting after gunfire struck two teens on Tuesday. Police responded to Curry Street around 9:30 p.m. where they received reports of shots fired in the area. People on the scene reportedly told officers two 17-year-olds were struck by gunfire and taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
DYERSBURG, TN
desotocountynews.com

Batesville woman dies in I-55 crash

Photo: Both northbound and southbound lanes of I-55 in Southaven north of Church Road were blocked during the investigation and clearing of Thursday morning’s fatal crash. (MDOT Traffic image) One person has died in a three-vehicle wreck Thursday morning on I-55 in Southaven. DeSoto County Coroner Josh Pounder identified...
BATESVILLE, MS
WREG

Woman prays for community after fatal South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are launching an investigation after a man was fatally shot in South Memphis. One woman, who has called the area home for nearly a decade, is telling WREG she heard the commotion as it happened a few feet outside her front door. For years Josephine Drain has called South Memphis home. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Skating staff members assaulted in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MEMPHIS, TN – Two men were asked to leave the Cordova Skating Center for smoking indoors on June 20 just before 8 p.m. Memphis Police say both men returned later and assaulted staff members. One staff member was slammed to the ground, striking his head...
MEMPHIS, TN
bobgermanylaw.com

New Albany, MS – Multiple Injuries in Head-On Crash at MS-15 & CR 88

Local reports claim that 67-year-old Steven Beeneof of Conway, Arkansas was headed southbound in a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu. Beeneof crashed head-on with an oncoming 2015 GMC Sierra operated by 62-year-old Willie Campbell of Holly Springs. There were several people injured, and one person was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.
NEW ALBANY, MS
WJTV 12

Coroner: Man killed by father in Marshall County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man is dead after a shooting in a Marshall County, Mississippi town, the Marshall County coroner confirmed Monday. Jeffery Kane Sartin, 28, was killed in the shooting on Betts Road about ten miles south of Potts Camp around 2:20 a.m., Coroner James Anderson said. Sartin was killed by a single […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy