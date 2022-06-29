ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly Springs, MS

Patricia Ann Campbell

By Advertise
South Reporter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatricia Ann Campbell, 48, of Holly Springs, died June 18, 2022, at Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch. She was a member of Kimbrough Chapel MB Church and attended Bell Grove MB Church. Visitation will be held on...

www.southreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
South Reporter

Connie Mae Bradley

Connie Mae Bradley, 73, of Holly Springs, died June 9, 2022. She was a teacher at Headstart, Cadet Child Care and Holly Springs High School. She was a member of Miracle Temple Ministries where she served on the Soul Winning Team, Children's Church, Women's Ministry, Homeless Ministry and Prayer team.
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
South Reporter

Raymond Boswell Sr.

Raymond Boswell Sr., 50, of Byhalia, died June 19, 2022, at Baptist Hospital in Collierville, Tenn. He was a farmer and a Baptist. Services were held at 10 a.m. on June 24 at Holly Springs Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in Boswell Family Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant. He leaves his...
BYHALIA, MS
South Reporter

Eugene Brown Sr.

Eugene Brown Sr., 68, of Lamar, died June 27, 2022, in Ashland. He was a member of Sand Hill MB Church in Lamar where he was in the church choir and male chorus. He was a driver for North East Mississippi Community Services. Visitation will be held at J.F. Brittenum...
LAMAR, MS
South Reporter

Two Shootings Rock Marshall County

A shooting early Monday in the Potts Camp area and another at 10:40 p.m. the same day near Marshall Steak House resulted in two deaths and a number injured. The shooting Monday night took the life of Cameron Namond Faulkner, 21, of Holly Springs. He was pronounced dead at Alliance Hospital in Holly Springs by Marshall County coroner James Richard Anderson.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Victoria, MS
City
Olive Branch, MS
City
Holly Springs, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Obituaries
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mearl Purvis to retire from FOX13 News

After more than 30 years on television and 18 years on the FOX13 newsdesk, Mearl Purvis will anchor her final newscasts on July 29, 2022. Mearl graduated from Jackson State University and worked as a reporter & anchor in Charlotte, New Haven, Jackson and Nashville before moving to Memphis in 1992. In 2004 Mearl found her home at the FOX13 anchor desk. She has been an integral part of FOX13 News’ coverage of major local news and weather events for nearly two decades; including the Mississippi River floods and the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s death. She has shared a stage with world leaders including Desmond Tutu, Mikhail Gorbachev, U.S. presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton. Mearl has won eight Regional Emmy Awards, the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award, the equally prestigious George Foster Peabody Award, and the J.C. Penny Missouri Award.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX13′s Darrell Greene’s open letter to Mearl Purvis

MEMPHIS, TENN. — To my friend Mearl:. It has been a master class. Sitting by your side every night for 12 years was an education I never expected. Far beyond learning to be a better journalist, you have taught me to be more gracious, kind, and understanding. You led by example how to passionately love our community and, just as importantly, how to receive that love in return. Through triumphs and tribulations, you have been there for me and our FOX13 family. You have also made us each feel we are a part of your family as you celebrated with us marriages, births, and graduations.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methodist Hospital#New Community Church#New Dimension Church#Red Banks
wtva.com

Family lost Lee County home in overnight fire

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A family lost their home during an overnight fire in the Auburn community of Lee County. Mooreville-Eggville Fire Chief Ron Witte said the house is on County Road 1067. He said the fire happened at approximately 3 a.m. on Thursday, June 30. Witte said the family...
LEE COUNTY, MS
South Reporter

Sheriff requests Falcon cameras

Marshall County investigator Maj. Kelly McMillen pitched the purchase of Flock Safety cameras to help investigators track suspects on county roads. The system is used nationally on state and interstate highways to locate vehicles using a description or using a license plate. McMillen said Marshall County had a warrant for...
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Batesville woman dies in I-55 crash

Photo: Both northbound and southbound lanes of I-55 in Southaven north of Church Road were blocked during the investigation and clearing of Thursday morning’s fatal crash. (MDOT Traffic image) One person has died in a three-vehicle wreck Thursday morning on I-55 in Southaven. DeSoto County Coroner Josh Pounder identified...
BATESVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Missing Corinth Mississippi man

The ground search for missing Wade Davis has been cancelled. WTVA's Jake White interviewed sheriff Ben Caldwell on the decision. Ground search for missing Alcorn County man suspended. Alcorn County authorities have suspended the ground search for a missing Jacinto man.
CORINTH, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Fire engulfs apartment building in Cordova

CORDOVA, Tenn. — Fire ripped through an apartment complex in Cordova Friday evening. The Memphis Fire Department made the scene of the fire at the Trinity Lakes apartments on Block Club Drive around 5:30 p.m. Video released by the fire department shows part of the building completely destroyed as...
MEMPHIS, TN
Magnolia State Live

Man charged with voyeurism at two Mississippi grocery stores

A man has been arrested after he reportedly followed women in two Mississippi grocery stores in order to take pictures up their skirts. Officials from the Tupelo Police Department have arrested Ira Montrel Temple, 41, of West Point, and charged him on two counts of voyeurism after they were notified of an incident at an Aldi’s grocery store on North Gloster.
TUPELO, MS
worldnationnews.com

Elvis Presley’s abandoned childhood home goes up for auction

Elvis has left the building, but you probably don’t have to. Elvis Presley’s childhood home in Tupelo, Mississippi — which was abandoned and, at one point, was expected to be torn down — is set to hit the auction block in August, The Post can report.
TUPELO, MS
WREG

One killed, one hurt after shooting in Como, Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have confirmed that one person has died after a shooting in Como, Mississippi early Friday. The Panola County Sheriff’s Office says two men were shot shortly after 2 a.m. in the area of Railroad Street and Church street. One man died on the scene and one man was rushed to Regional Medical […]
WJTV 12

Coroner: Man killed by father in Marshall County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man is dead after a shooting in a Marshall County, Mississippi town, the Marshall County coroner confirmed Monday. Jeffery Kane Sartin, 28, was killed in the shooting on Betts Road about ten miles south of Potts Camp around 2:20 a.m., Coroner James Anderson said. Sartin was killed by a single […]
WREG

One injured during Hickory Hill shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured during a shooting in Hickory Hill on Friday morning. Officers responded to a shooting at a home on Valleydale Drive off of Hickory Hill. One person was taken to the hospital but police have not released any information regarding their condition. No arrests have been made. This is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
bobgermanylaw.com

New Albany, MS – Multiple Injuries in Head-On Crash at MS-15 & CR 88

Local reports claim that 67-year-old Steven Beeneof of Conway, Arkansas was headed southbound in a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu. Beeneof crashed head-on with an oncoming 2015 GMC Sierra operated by 62-year-old Willie Campbell of Holly Springs. There were several people injured, and one person was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.
NEW ALBANY, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Don Gammage retires after 30 year tenure at Olive Branch Police Department

Olive Branch Police Chief Don Gammage has reached the end of his law enforcement after over 30 years of service to the community. Gammage began his law enforcement career nearly 37 years ago as a patrolman in his hometown of Forest, Mississippi. Now, over three decades later, Gammage said time has passed quicker than he thought it would.

Comments / 0

Community Policy