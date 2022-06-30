ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Personal info on California gun owners wrongly made public

By DON THOMPSON
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FR9ik_0gQJemAM00
Supreme Court Guns California FILE — John Parkin, co-owner of Coyote Point Armory displays a handgun at his store in Burlingame, Calif., June 23, 2022. In response to the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling that allows more people to carry concealed weapons, California lawmakers, on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, moved to boost requirements and limit where firearms may be carried while staying within the high court's ruling. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File) (Haven Daley)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — The California Department of Justice on Wednesday acknowledged the agency wrongly made public the personal information of perhaps hundreds of thousands of gun owners in up to six state-operated databases, a broader exposure than the agency initially disclosed a day earlier.

Rob Bonta, the Democrat who heads the agency and is running for reelection in November, said he was “deeply disturbed and angered” by the failure to protect the information his department is entrusted to keep. He ordered an investigation and promised to fix any problems.

“This unauthorized release of personal information is unacceptable and falls far short of my expectations for this department,” he said.

The California Rifle and Pistol Association noted that the release came days after the U.S. Supreme Court threw out New York's requirement that those seeking to carry concealed weapons provide a reason. That also derailed California's similar requirement, though state lawmakers and Bonta are working to impose new requirements.

The association said the “unconscionable” release included information on law enforcement officials including judges, as well as others who had sought permits “like rape and domestic violence victims.”

Names, dates of birth, gender, race, driver’s license numbers, addresses and criminal histories were exposed for people who were granted or denied permits to carry concealed weapons between 2011 and 2021, the department said. Social Security numbers and financial information were not disclosed.

In addition, the state’s Assault Weapon Registry, Handguns Certified for Sale, Dealer Record of Sale, Firearm Certificate Safety and Gun Violence Restraining Order dashboards were affected, the department said. Officials said were investigating the extent to which personal information was exposed in those databases.

The information on concealed carry permits was publicly available on a spreadsheet for less than 24 hours, officials said, from the time the department updated its Firearms Dashboard Portal on Monday afternoon until it shut down the website Tuesday morning.

“It is infuriating that people who have been complying with the law have been put at risk by this breach,” said Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea, president of the California State Sheriffs’ Association. He said sheriffs are concerned about the risk it poses to permit holders.

Bonta’s office could not immediately say how many individuals are in each database, whether the data was downloaded and how often, and when the public website would be restored. California officials issued about 40,000 conceal and carry permits last year, down from more than 100,000 during the peak year of 2016, according to information on the state Department of Justice’s website.

Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle, who is running for governor against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, said many of the women who seek to carry concealed weapons “do so because they fear for their lives and safety. Consequently, those women will now have to worry that the person they least wanted to see again may have just been given their address by this careless act of bureaucratic idiocy.”

Bonta said he immediately began an investigation into how the release occurred “and will take strong corrective measures where necessary.”

He said he is aware of the stress the release may cause, and the department will notify people whose information was exposed. It will also provide credit monitoring services for those individuals.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Texas' border mission grows, but crossings still high

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Following the horror of a human-smuggling attempt that left 53 people dead, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state troopers to inspect more trucks — again expanding a border security mission that has cost billions, given the National Guard arrest powers and bused migrants to Washington, D.C.
TEXAS STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Officials: 2 people arrested after 10 pounds of meth sent to wrong address in Minnesota

ELK RIVER, Minn. — Two people have been arrested after about 10 pounds of meth were sent to the wrong address in Minnesota, officials say. According to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office in a news release, two people were arrested at the end of June after deputies learned that 10 pounds of meth were mailed to a home in the Elk River area. SCSO said a woman took “possession of the package.”
ELK RIVER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Invasive giant African land snail found in Florida can carry meningitis, officials warn

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Officials in Florida’s Pasco County have enacted a quarantine after finding a snail described as one of the world’s most damaging. Florida’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said that a Pasco County master gardener reported seeing a giant African land snail in the New Port Richey area on June 23. As a result, FDACS’s Division of Plant Industry has put a quarantine in place and is surveying the area. FDACS crews are also treating properties with a snail bait insecticide that is labeled by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for residential use.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man wanted in Texas arrested in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A man who was wanted on armed robbery charges and kidnapped a woman from Texas was arrested in Tulsa on Friday, Tulsa police said in a press release. Justin Cordes was pulled over by Tulsa police around 5 p.m. near 79th East Ave. “The officers noted...
TULSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Dahle
Person
Rob Bonta
Person
Gavin Newsom
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Catch of the day: Rescuers save 5-foot sturgeon in Idaho

BLACKFOOT, Idaho — A unique catch-and-release in Idaho allowed a large fish to get back home with the help of Idaho Fish and Game officials. Idaho Fish and Game officials were called to help a sturgeon that had been reported trapped in a canal in Blackfoot, officials said in a news release. When personnel arrived, at least a third of the fish’s body was above the water.
BLACKFOOT, ID
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Georgia Supreme Court overturns former lawyer’s conviction in shooting death of his wife

ATLANTA — The Georgia Supreme Court overturned a former lawyer’s conviction in the shooting death of his wife. According to WSB-TV, Claud Lee “Tex” McIver III was convicted in 2018 of felony murder and possession of a firearm when his wife, Diane McIver was shot to death. The couple was heading back from an event with a friend in 2016 when McIver allegedly shot Diane through the back seat of their SUV. She was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries. Tex McIver is a former metro Atlanta lawyer, according to WSB-TV.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Social Security Numbers#Politics State#Democrat#The U S Supreme Court
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

CDC: New listeria outbreak tied to 23 illnesses, 1 death

NEW YORK — (AP) — One death and nearly two dozen hospitalizations are tied to a new listeria outbreak of unknown origin, health officials said Thursday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not identified a food that might be spreading the deadly bacteria, but officials said the public should be alert to symptoms and the possibility of infection.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Kitten rescued from a Tennessee Walmart vending machine

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — A kitten was rescued from a Tennessee Walmart vending machine Wednesday morning, officials say. According to the City of Morristown, a woman named Lindsey called the Morristown Fire Department about a kitten stuck in a vending machine. When fire crews responded, Lindsey showed them the machine and they were able to hear the kitten crying.
MORRISTOWN, TN
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
67K+
Followers
118K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy