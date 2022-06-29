ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paraglider injured after crashing below the “M” at the M Trailhead

By Meridith Depping KFBB Digital Producer
The Herald News
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A paraglider was hurt after crashing below the “M” at the M Trailhead.

Gallatin County Dispatch received a report of the accident Wednesday morning.

According to Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue, the paraglider caught a gust of wind and lost control of one wing, resulting in a hard crash just below the “M” giving the individual multiple injuries.

A ground team with Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue responded to make contact, and due to the nature of the injuries, the Heli Team was used to conduct a “short haul” from the crash location to an AMR ambulance at the trailhead parking lot.

“Sheriff Dan Springer would like to remind you to always have a safety plan in the case of an emergency. In this incident, the paraglider was with other paragliders and friends who witnessed the accident and called 911 for help, leading to a swift and successful rescue,” Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue said.

