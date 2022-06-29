ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Labour’s Harriet Harman leads probe into whether PM Boris Johnson lied to MPs over Partygate

By Natasha Clark
 3 days ago
LABOUR’S Harriet Harman will lead a probe into whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson lied to MPs over Partygate.

He could be hauled in front of the powerful Privileges Committee live on TV to face questions in the autumn.

Labour's Harriet Harman has hired a top former lawyer to help her collect evidence as she leads a probe into whether Boris Johnson lied over Partygate Credit: Getty Images - Getty
But Mr Johnson denies he 'knowingly' misled MPs Credit: AP

Former Cabinet minister and ex-deputy leader Ms Harman has hired a top former lawyer to help her collect evidence.

The PM repeatedly told the Commons there were no parties and he was confident all rules were followed.

He, wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak got £50 fines.

But Mr Johnson denies he "knowingly" misled MPs, meaning he'd have to quit.

No 10 staff will be able to submit written evidence anonymously.

Tory rebel MPs want to be able to force another vote of confidence in the PM if the probe finds he did lie - but they will have to change the 1922 rules first which means he's safe for a year.

It comes as leftie lawyers at the Good Law Project said they would sue the Met Police - saying they haven't properly investigated parties in No10.

The cops have refused to say why some civil servants and politicians were fined, but others attending events got off the hook.

