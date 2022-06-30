WSDOT seeking public input to help plan future of SR 167

The public is invited to provide input on future improvements to State Route 167, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced this week.

Travel along the often-congested highway could be transformed through transportation investments that consider the needs of fast-growing communities along the corridor.

WSDOT has created an online open house with information on recent research and engagement related to the SR 167 Master Plan is now available. The master plan is a study to identify potential near-, medium- and long-term multimodal strategies to meet traffic demand.

A survey allows online open house participants to help the Washington State Department of Transportation think about how to prioritize future investments that could improve the movement of personal vehicles, transit and freight along the corridor. Feedback will be accepted through Friday, July 29.

The study considers the existing SR 167 between Renton and Puyallup, as well as a future extension of the highway to SR 509 at the Port of Tacoma. WSDOT will also consider the local transportation system.

This is the first of two online open houses planned for the master planning process. The next opportunity will focus on study outcomes.

Online open house information

When: Open through Friday, July 29

Where: Online at engage.wsdot.wa.gov/sr167masterplan

Details: Available in English, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Somali, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese

Access for participation

Free Wi-Fi access is available through the King County Library System, the Puyallup Public Library, the Pierce County Library System and Tacoma Public Library. Additional free Wi-Fi locations are provided through the Washington State Department of Commerce.

The public is also invited to comment by phone at 1-800-574-9450.

About the SR 167 Master Plan

The SR 167 corridor runs through the heart of one of the fastest-growing areas in the state. Communities along the highway are diverse with varying social and economic backgrounds, along with a mix of businesses and employment opportunities. As the area has grown, so has strain on transportation infrastructure and services, resulting in increased traffic congestion and need for maintenance and preservation. In response to this need, the Washington Legislature funded development of the SR 167 Master Plan, directing WSDOT to analyze data and engage area communities to identify near-, medium- and long-term multimodal transportation needs and strategies along the SR 167 corridor. The final report is expected in early 2023.