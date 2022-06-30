Arcade Fire at Kia Forum (11/17)

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is celebrating the Fourth of July in style. One way the city is celebrating is with a big fireworks show at Navy Pier. Its explosive grand finale wowed the crowds for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began and lit up Chicago's lakefront to kick off the holiday weekend. For Daune and Earl Demus it's all about the lake. The two newlyweds were married along the lake nine months ago. They jumped in the lake right after the ceremony. Saturday they camped out for a date to watch the fireworks on Lake Michigan. "We needed some time away...

