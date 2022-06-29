ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Lags’ parole hearings to be heard in public for first time in Sun victory

By Jonathan Reilly
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aNfCu_0gQJQjN500

DANGEROUS lags hoping to be freed from prison will have their parole hearings heard in public for the first time from next month.

Ministers are opening up the previously secretive meetings after The Sun campaigned for more scrutiny.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ZhW2_0gQJQjN500
Dangerous lags hoping to be freed from prison will have their parole hearings heard in public for the first time from next month Credit: Getty

The new laws being laid before parliament today will come into force in July.

Victims, family members and the Press will be able to observe proceedings.

But the board will still get the final say over who can attend.

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said: “We are making proceedings more transparent. This is the first step in our reforms.

“We are overhauling the system, to make sure public protection is the overriding the priority.”

Our campaign was launched after black cab rapist John Worboys was nearly freed after nine years when the parole board deemed him no longer a threat to women.

He later admitted four new sex attacks and was jailed or life, again in 2019.

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Mississippi speaker: No abortions for 12-year-old incest victims

Now that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have overturned Roe v. Wade, and states are moving forward with abortion bans, a new conversation is taking shape, which was once limited to hypothetical thought experiments: the limits of GOP officials’ principles. On “Meet the Press” this past weekend, for example, NBC...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Raab
MSNBC

Secret Service sources reportedly bolster Hutchinson’s testimony

There was no shortage of critically important revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee. The former White House aide shed light, for example, on Donald Trump wanting to get rid of metal detectors so that armed supporters could hear him lie before they went to Capitol Hill. Just as importantly, the Republican was desperate to join the mob at his remarks.
U.S. POLITICS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
556K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy