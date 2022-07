A shooting at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois (approximately 30 miles north of the city) Monday saw at least six killed and more than two dozen others injured. That led to many neighboring cities cancelling their own Fourth of July celebrations, and it led to speculation on if the Chicago White Sox would go ahead with their planned home game against the Minnesota Twins and fireworks celebration afterwards. The White Sox answered that Monday afternoon, saying that after consultations with Major League Baseball, they’ve determined that they’ll still play the game (with a moment of silence for victims before that), but they won’t hold the fireworks celebration.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO