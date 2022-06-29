ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

After 7 years, LA’s mobility plan may finally be implemented

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48aMUg_0gQJMAFG00

The Los Angeles City Council Wednesday approved a framework designed to speed the implementation of the city’s Mobility Plan, which was adopted seven years ago in an effort to improve pedestrian safety and reduce traffic deaths, but has yet to come to fruition.

“Year after year we have seen an increase in the number of traffic deaths and it’s clear that the city has been too slow to implement our Mobility Plan,” Council President Nury Martinez said in a statement following the council vote. “With this motion, we can have better coordination between city departments and a more effective implementation of this plan.”

The Mobility Plan approved in 2015 provided a framework to create a network of bus lanes, “pedestrian-priority” areas and protected bike lanes. But as of earlier this year, only 3% of the plan’s 1,500 miles of pedestrian safety improvements have been implemented, according to the motion introduced by Martinez and backed by council members Monica Rodriguez, Kevin de León, Curren Price and Marqueece Harris-Dawson.

The motion noted that despite the approval of the plan, there has been a 20% increase in traffic deaths in Los Angeles over the past year, despite the city’s goal of eliminating traffic deaths by 2025 through the Vision Zero initiative. According to Martinez’s office, 294 people were killed in traffic incidents last year, including 132 pedestrians.

The action approved unanimously by the council Wednesday calls for more coordination between various city agencies to ensure more efficient implementation of various parts of the Mobility Plan, and for a prioritization of improvements in low-income neighborhoods that have traditionally had a higher percentage of the city’s most dangerous thoroughfares.

According to Martinez’s office, the city Department of Transportation formulated a High Injury Network map that shows the deadliest streets in the city, responsible for 70% of deaths and severe injuries, are in “working-class neighborhoods” of South Los Angeles, Central Los Angeles and the northeast San Fernando Valley.

The council action calls for development of a framework for selecting corridors for improvements, and establishment of standard elements that can be implemented to make the routes safer for pedestrians, cyclists and transit riders.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

LA City Council votes to ban homeless encampments near schools

In a sometimes-raucous meeting that was repeatedly interrupted by shouting from the audience, the Los Angeles City Council tentatively approved an ordinance Friday banning homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers. The council approved the move on a 10-1 vote, with Councilman Mike Bonin dissenting. Since the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiaglobe.com

LA City Council Gives Final Approval of $25 Hour Wage Increase For All Private Hospital Workers

The Los Angeles City Council gave a final vote on an ordinance Wednesday to increase the minimum wage for workers at private hospitals to $25 an hour throughout the city. The increase, which will affect all workers in the hospital and not just healthcare workers, has been under discussion since the early days of the pandemic. Due to the increased risk of COVID-19, many leaving positions during the great resignation, as well as the increased difficulty of hiring and retaining employees due to many feeling washed out and under appreciated during the pandemic, the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers (SEIU-UHW) union began collecting signatures for a ballot initiative to increase the minimum wage for workers at private hospitals to $25 an hour last year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LA officials unveil groundwater recharge project in Sun Valley

Hailing it as an advancement that will bolster future water supplies, Los Angeles city officials Thursday cut the ribbon on a Sun Valley project that will dramatically increase the capacity of a stormwater recapture and groundwater-recharge system. “As L.A. continues to grow and our access to fresh water is at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
knock-la.com

Despite Voter Approval, LA County Has Slow Rolled Measure J Implementation

In 2020, Los Angeles County voted Measure J into law with 57% of the county in support. The historic measure advocated for a major county budget shift, reallocating money away from the carceral system (jails, prisons, etc.) and directly toward community-based organizations (CBOs) and county resources. Per the measure, 10% of the county’s unrestricted funding would go toward community services annually, reaching $1 billion in funding by June 30, 2024.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Traffic
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Local
California Traffic
Antelope Valley Press

Gascón recall drive makes final signature push

The Recall George Gascón campaign is in its final push to collect as many signatures as possible to meet Wednesday’s deadline to submit them to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder Office. On June 15, the campaign announced it had surpassed 566,857 signatures collected, or 10% of registered voters...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Experts say master leasing and adaptive reuse will house homeless faster

Homeless researchers and service providers know that the status quo approach to solving homelessness in Los Angeles County is failing and failing badly. The $1.2 billion in affordable housing funding provided by the 2016 ballot measure Proposition HHH has so far only delivered around 1,200 of its 10,000 promised units with project costs ranging as high as $837,000 per housing unit. Additionally, it is estimated that on a daily basis in LA County around 200 people become housed and 227 fall into homelessness.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
beverlypress.com

Metro plans to place ambassadors on transit system

In a continuing effort to maintain a safe, clean and reliable transit system, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board of Directors approved a new Transit Ambassador Pilot Program on June 24. The program will provide a dedicated staff of diverse, specially trained individuals to offer in-person support to Metro bus and rail riders. Metro plans to launch the new program this fall.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Long Beach homeless count: 62% increase since 2020

Homelessness in Long Beach has increased by 62% since 2020, according to results of the city-run homeless count released Friday. The 2022 Homeless Point-in-Time Count determined there were 3,296 people experiencing homelessness on Feb. 24, when the survey was conducted by the city’s Health and Human Services Department. The 2020 count found there were 2,034 people experiencing homelessness.
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curren Price
HeySoCal

LA approves placard program for licensed cannabis businesses

Licensed cannabis businesses in the city of Los Angeles will soon display a placard to indicate they are operating legally and in compliance with public health regulations, under an ordinance approved by the City Council Wednesday. The emblems are designed to serve as easily visible notifications for the public and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

How Close Is LA County to the Return of Indoor Mask Rules?

An increase this week in the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 raises the possibility that indoor mask rules will return in Los Angeles County, where the figure has see-sawed over the past few weeks, public health officials said Thursday. As of Thursday, there were 808 COVID-positive patients in county...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Los Angeles#Central Los Angeles#Mobility Plan
South Pasadena News

60 Years of Fighting: “Today, the 710 Stub was Returned to Its Right Owners – the People of Pasadena.”

The California Transportation Commission on Wednesday voted unanimously to approve Caltrans’ relinquishment to the City of Pasadena the state’s right, title, and interest to the 50-acre northern stub of the failed SR-710 extension. Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo said the vote represented the city’s “Independence Day” from the decades-old...
PASADENA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

L.A. County Raises Minimum Wage, Affecting Unincorporated SCV

Los Angeles County is set to raise its minimum wage, affecting the unincorporated areas of the Santa Clarita Valley starting Friday. Angelenos’ wallets are set to see an increase in the minimum wage from the previous $15 per hour to $15.96 dollars per hour, according to L.A. County officials.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Santa Monica to investigate recently uncovered beachfront land deed

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — This week the Santa Monica City Council voted to allocate $10,000 to the city attorney so he can investigate a deed from 134 years ago. The recently uncovered deed from March 3, 1888 allegedly leaves hundreds of square feet of beachfront land to veterans — residents of the West LA VA home.
SANTA MONICA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NBC Los Angeles

Fourth of July Fireworks Shows Have Been Canceled in These SoCal Cities

Some Southern California communities will have to wait more than a year for their next Fourth of July fireworks shows. The cities of Lancaster, Palmdale, La Punte and Lynwood are being forced to cancel or revise their shows. The cancellations come after a state investigation into the company they all...
LYNWOOD, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA Neighborhoods Fed Up With Trucks Pass Emergency Law Banning Truck Traffic in Residential Areas

The city of LA is taking steps to cut down on the number of trucks that cut through and operate in residential neighborhoods near the port of LA. The Los Angeles City council passed an emergency law yesterday to temporarily ban new trucking operations in some neighborhoods near the port of LA in Wilmington and Harbor City after residents complained trucking companies are idling in the street, creating traffic and noise and air quality problems.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy