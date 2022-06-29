Tigers defeat Warriors 8-1 in second to last conference game

Russell J. Sparks, 88, of Oskaloosa, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the Northern Mahaska Nursing and Rehab Center in Oskaloosa. He was born May 3, 1934, in Beacon, Iowa, the son of Russell Alexander and Rita Malin Sparks. As a young man Russell learned he was a talented plaster and drywall craftsman. On April 18, 1953, he was united in marriage to Marie Yeo in Oskaloosa. He owned and operated Sparks Drywall in Oskaloosa for over 30 years. After selling his business he became interested in real estate, thus prompting him to get his real estate license and work as a realtor and property manager for Hawkeye Real Estate in Oskaloosa. He enjoyed over 25 years of helping the people of Oskaloosa and the surrounding area with their real estate needs. He cherished the relationships he made with clients that he worked with over the years. Russell was a very involved citizen in Oskaloosa. He believed in pitching in and helping when he could. He served on the City Council and helped count ballots for many years. He was also very involved with the Holiday Meal Program in Oskaloosa and various other organizations. His desire to serve was strongest towards serving the Lord. He was a devoted member of the Nazarene Church in Oskaloosa. He served on the Board for many years and as a Sunday School Teacher, Choir Member, Caravan Leader, Youth Group Volunteer, Usher, Treasurer, Janitor, and about every job he was needed for, including after retirement, he helped clean the church on Mondays. He was very involved in the building of the Oskaloosa Church of the Nazarene that was located on South 11th Street in Oskaloosa, from planning to driving nails to the dedication service, Russell was there to see the project through to completion.

