Van Buren County, IA

Tigers defeat Warriors 8-1 in second to last conference game

By Jonathan Covert
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe #3 team in Class 1A the New London Tigers knocked off the Van Buren County Warriors 8-1 The Tigers opened with a strong opening frame when they tallied four runs. The inning was highlighted...

Warriors fall in regular-season finale 3-2 to the Hawks

The Central Lee Hawks knocked off the Van Buren County Warriors 3-2 The game was suspended after the third inning on June 21st due to lightning. The game was tied at 0 after the game was called. The game was resumed tonight. The teams traded runs in the fourth, after four the game was tied at one. In the bottom of the sixth Izaak Loeffler would knock in a sac fly to give the Warriors the 2-1 lead after six. The Hawks would tally two runs in the top of the seventh, the Warriors would strand a double in the bottom of the seventh. The Warriors fell 3-2.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, IA
KOTM Athlete of the Week: Chloe Bradley, Ottumwa Softball

Ottumwa HyVee’s: North HyVee on Court Street, South HyVee on Quincy Avenue and Drugstore on the corner of Pennsylvania and Jefferson, along with Ottumwa Radio Group, want to congratulate Ottumwa softball player Chloe Bradley, our 97.7 KOTM-FM Team of the Week!. Senior Chloe Bradley tossed 6 innings in a...
OTTUMWA, IA
KKSI Athlete of the Week: Davis County Softball, Madeline Barker

(Photo from Scott Spurgeon from the Bloomfield Democrat)–Josh, Brenda, and the team at Meridian Credit Union in Ottumwa, along with Ottumwa Radio Group, want to congratulate Davis County Softball Player Madeline Barker, our 101.5 KKSI-FM Athlete of the Week!. Junior Barker passed career strikeout number 500! Barker on the...
OTTUMWA, IA
Rodney Sytsma

Rodney Zane Sytsma, 68, of Oskaloosa, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at his home east of Oskaloosa. He was born September 17, 1953, in Oskaloosa, Iowa, the son of Rodney Price and Virginia Violet Crile Sytsma. He attended the one-room Old Rose Hill country grade school with his siblings and neighbors and graduated from Oskaloosa High School with the class of 1971. He furthered his education at the American Institute of Business in Des Moines, completing two years of course work and earning an AA in Business. Early on he worked at Bloom Builders in Oskaloosa and for Quick Trip. After a few years at those places, he became an independent insurance agent and had a Shelter Insurance Office. Later he took a job at Mahaska Bottling and then Schiebout Tire Company in Pella. Currently he was driving cars for Kraig Ford in Pella and Oskaloosa. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, collecting bottles, and golfing. He loved to travel and always looked forward to an annual road trip with his brother Dale. He was known for his ready smile and his love of fun, and it could be truthfully said he didn’t have a mean bone in his body.
OSKALOOSA, IA
Darrell De Vries

Darrell De Vries, 56, of Fremont, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at his home. Darrell Lee De Vries, son of Jerry De Vries and Adrianna Jean (Vander Meyden) Van Mersbergen, was born August 24, 1965, in Oskaloosa. After finishing his education at Oskaloosa schools, Darrell went to work for his father, driving semi-trailer trucks for Jerry De Vries Trucking. Trucking was his passion and his career. In his spare time, he enjoyed riding dirt bikes.
FREMONT, IA
Russell Sparks

Russell J. Sparks, 88, of Oskaloosa, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the Northern Mahaska Nursing and Rehab Center in Oskaloosa. He was born May 3, 1934, in Beacon, Iowa, the son of Russell Alexander and Rita Malin Sparks. As a young man Russell learned he was a talented plaster and drywall craftsman. On April 18, 1953, he was united in marriage to Marie Yeo in Oskaloosa. He owned and operated Sparks Drywall in Oskaloosa for over 30 years. After selling his business he became interested in real estate, thus prompting him to get his real estate license and work as a realtor and property manager for Hawkeye Real Estate in Oskaloosa. He enjoyed over 25 years of helping the people of Oskaloosa and the surrounding area with their real estate needs. He cherished the relationships he made with clients that he worked with over the years. Russell was a very involved citizen in Oskaloosa. He believed in pitching in and helping when he could. He served on the City Council and helped count ballots for many years. He was also very involved with the Holiday Meal Program in Oskaloosa and various other organizations. His desire to serve was strongest towards serving the Lord. He was a devoted member of the Nazarene Church in Oskaloosa. He served on the Board for many years and as a Sunday School Teacher, Choir Member, Caravan Leader, Youth Group Volunteer, Usher, Treasurer, Janitor, and about every job he was needed for, including after retirement, he helped clean the church on Mondays. He was very involved in the building of the Oskaloosa Church of the Nazarene that was located on South 11th Street in Oskaloosa, from planning to driving nails to the dedication service, Russell was there to see the project through to completion.
OSKALOOSA, IA
Hazel Tedrow

Hazel “Maxine” Tedrow age 89 of Fairfield, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Prestige Care Center. A private celebration of life will be held at Millers Chapel with words of comfort by Tammy Tuttle. Friends are welcome to sign the guest book starting at 9:00 a.m. –...
FAIRFIELD, IA
Gene Durflinger

Richard “Gene” Eugene Durflinger, 80, of Eldon, IA passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, IA. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Cranston Family Funeral Home in Eldon, IA with the family present to greet friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. As were Gene’s wishes, cremation will take place following the visitation with a private family burial to be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Gene’s honor may be directed to the family and mailed to 2048 130th St., Humbolt, IA 50548. Friends may leave online condolences at www.cranstonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
ELDON, IA
Bryan Hancock

Bryan Christopher Hancock was born on April 12, 1953 in Rexburg, Idaho, and grew up in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Bryan’s parents were Clem and Adell Hancock. Bryan was born and raised in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Bryan is survived by three siblings – Lynn Hancock...
FAIRFIELD, IA
Leadership Fairfield Accepting Applications

Applications are currently being accepted for a leadership program in Fairfield. According to the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Fairfield is in its eighth year and is the premier networking and professional development program in the area. The program includes eight monthly sessions each centered around a specific theme. Classes meet monthly from September to April. One day every month, the class meets for a day-long session to learn about the community and develop leadership skills. While there is some classroom time, much of the time is spent in the community taking tours, visiting businesses and non-profits, and doing hands-on activities.
FAIRFIELD, IA
City Releases 2022 Independence Day Closings

The City of Ottumwa has announced the list of closings and service changes for the upcoming holiday weekend. Independence Day falls on Monday, July 4, and the city has released the list of closings and service changes for the long weekend. They are as follows:. City of Ottumwa departments and...
OTTUMWA, IA
Fire At First Church Of The Nazarene

A fire early Wednesday morning caused significant damage to an Ottumwa church. According to a press release, on Wednesday June 29, 2022 at 4:33 A.M., the Ottumwa Fire Department responded to a call of a building fire at 701 Ellis Ave, location of the First Church Of The Nazarene. All on duty firefighters responded with two fire engines; engine 2 located at Station 2 arrived four minutes after being dispatched and engine 3 from Central Station arrived six minutes after being dispatched.
OTTUMWA, IA

