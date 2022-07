At this point, I’m ready to move on from the entire Freddie Freeman debacle. It doesn’t matter what happened this past offseason, he’s not coming back to Atlanta. The contract isn’t getting voided. Freeman has been a Dodger for four months now, and he’s going to be a Dodger for the next five-and-a-half years. It’s sick to see, especially with what we know now, but there’s nothing anybody can do about it, and Braves fans should be very happy with Matt Olson, who is on pace to rival Hank Aaron‘s single-season record for extra-base hits.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO