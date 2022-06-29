ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL inisists on indefinite suspension at Watson hearing

By ROB MAADDI
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mjtit_0gQJACrs00
Browns Football Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during an NFL football practice at FirstEnergy Stadium, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Ron Schwane)

The NFL and Deshaun Watson’s legal team presented their arguments before a disciplinary officer for a second day Wednesday, with both sides holding firm as the hearing is scheduled to continue in Delaware on Thursday.

The league is insisting on an indefinite suspension and Watson’s side is arguing there’s no basis for a punishment that significant, two people in attendance told The Associated Press. Both people spoke on condition of anonymity because the hearing isn’t public.

Former U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson, who was jointly appointed by the league and the NFL Players’ Association, is tasked with determining whether Watson violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy and whether to impose discipline.

If either the union or league appeals Robinson’s decision, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell or his designee “will issue a written decision that will constitute full, final and complete disposition of the dispute,” per terms of Article 46 in the collective bargaining agreement.

Watson agreed to settle 20 of 24 civil lawsuits for sexual misconduct, but the league is seeking at least a one-year suspension, one of the people told The AP. Watson’s side expects a suspension but wants the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback to play for the Cleveland Browns at some point this season, another person told the AP.

Two separate Texas grand juries declined to indict Watson on criminal complaints stemming from the allegations.

Watson has denied any wrongdoing and vowed to clear his name.

This is the first hearing for Robinson, who was the first woman Chief Judge for the District of Delaware. Previously, Goodell had the authority to impose discipline for violations of the personal conduct policy.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

KC Chiefs announce personnel additions for the 2022 season

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially wrapped up their front office team for the 2022 season, and the list of personnel changes includes some new faces inside Arrowhead Stadium as the team enters a new year. The Chiefs announced four new hires in addition to five interns who will be a part of the team’s personnel leadership through the season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan lands commitment from St. Louis WR for class of 2023

Michigan has another commitment for the class of 2023, edging some B1G competition for the pledge in the process. On Friday, 3-star receiver Fredrick Moore out of Cardinal Ritter College Prep in St. Louis, Missouri announced his commitment to Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines. He landed on a Michigan commitment over Illinois and Minnesota in the B1G with Cincinnati and Texas A&M also on his list of finalists.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
76K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy