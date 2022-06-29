ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I drove hybrid Nissan Juke and then a petrol one to see which is better – and there’s a clear winner

By Rob Gill
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

WHEN buying a new car, everyone says they want something sensible. Good fuel consumption, that sort of thing.

Rubbish. They want one that makes them look good. But these aren’t usual times. The price of petrol, like just about everything else, is going through the roof.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SE3uH_0gQJ8ypL00
Suddenly people really do want a car that drinks less with the price of petrol going through the roof Credit: © 2022 Nissan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GJbRI_0gQJ8ypL00
Is it worth spending extra buying the car to spend less on fuelling it? We did a real-world test Credit: © 2022 Nissan

Suddenly people really do want a car that drinks less.

So it’s a good time for Nissan to launch a hybrid version of the Juke. But it’s more complicated than the usual petrol one, of course, so it costs more.

Is it worth spending extra buying the car to spend less on fuelling it? We did a real-world test. We drove the Hybrid on a mixed route of city, dual carriageways, rural roads and villages. It did 43.2mpg.

Not as good as the official number . . . but I wasn’t hanging about. Straight after, I took a normal petrol Juke and drove the same route in the same way in similar traffic. It got 36.9mpg.

So, let’s crunch the numbers. Say you do 600 miles a month, which is 7,200 a year. The Hybrid at 43.2mpg would use 13.9 gallons for 600 miles. That’s 63.1 litres, which at £1.85 a litre (gulp) is £117 a month.

Do the same sums for the 36.9mpg non-hybrid and you get £127 a month. Here’s where it gets interesting.

Both these Jukes come on a three-year finance deal with a £1,500 deposit. In the popular N-Connecta trim, the Hybrid is £404 a month. The pure-petrol auto is £392 a month.

So the Hybrid is £12 a month dearer to buy but £20 a month cheaper for fuel. Saving you £8. A small advantage, but an advantage nevertheless. And there’s more to it that that.

PETROL

CHEAPER TO BUY

NISSAN JUKE DIG-T AUTO

Price: £25,520

Engine: 1-litre petrol

Power: 114hp 0-62mph: 11.8 secs

Top speed: 112mph

Economy: 47mpg

Emissions: 137g/km

Finance: £392 per month with £1,500 deposit

Monthly fuel bill: £137

The Hybrid is much quieter. Much of the time, especially in town, it operates on electric power alone.

When you slow down, or descend hills, or the engine starts but not all its power is needed for the wheels, the battery gets charged. You don’t need to plug in.

The hybrid is also usefully more powerful. It does 0-62mph nearly two seconds quicker than the plain petrol. The Juke is a perky little character. For a small crossover, the steering is sharp and the cornering terrier-like.

That firm suspension does mean it’s a bit bumpy at town speed, mind. The Juke remains a car a lot of people love the look of. Not just the outside but inside too.

In most small crossovers, you find a borrowed supermini dash and seats. But the Juke has extra sass and plushness. It is designed, engineered and made in Britain – and over two generations, it has sold more than a third of a million in this country.

The Hybrid has the same style but better consumption and performance. Hard to see how it’ll lose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X2RnN_0gQJ8ypL00
The Hybrid is much quieter. Much of the time, especially in town, it operates on electric power alone. Credit: mobile uk 07831586258

HYBRID

CHEAPER TO RUN

NISSAN JUKE HYBRID

Price: £27,250

Engine: 1.6l petrol hybrid

Power: 143hp 0-62mph: 10.1 secs

Top speed: 109mph

Economy: 56mpg

Emissions: 114g/km

Finance: £404 per month with £1,500 deposit

Monthly fuel bill: £117

