2023 Fiscal Year Missoula City Budget: Mayor Recommends 'Retaining Versus Expanding'

MISSOULA, Mont. - Earlier Wednesday, Missoula Mayor John Engen presented his budget recommendation's for the city's fiscal year 2023 budget to the Missoula City Council.

Starting with addressing how they’re trying to navigate the financial challenges Missoulians are facing like inflation costs. One way they're looking to do that maintaining city funded programs and not expanding as they head into the new year.

By building a more long-term sustainable budget for the city's general fund with current funding coming from the property tax system and at the federal level such as relief acts, without losing existing services.

"We're committed to long haul, making the best choices we can in an environment that is mighty hard to understand, but has so many has said before this is all unprecedented,” said Engen.

The m ayor’s key priorities for fiscal year 2023, based on the City’s Strategic Plan to Achieve Organizational Excellence, Access to Quality Housing, Invest in Community Safety and Wellness, and Invest in our Built and Natural Environment.

From in community safety and wellness like the crisis intervention team, investing in ongoing projects like Mullan BUILD, among additional street and transportation efforts.

"That's mainly what this budget is about is keeping those programs that we've had going at the same level as we've had in the past and looking towards next year's budget where this budget is still carrying over some of our ongoing expenses,” said Dale Bickell, chief administrative officer with the Missoula mayor’s office.

While this is a preliminary budget meeting. Priorities remain where the need continues to grow in childcare, affordable housing, and outdoor maintenance.

"The kind of programming that Missoula care about, it was probably number 3 or number 4 on our list and continues a high priority and we're continuing that long hard work,” said Engen.

There is no final decision exactly who or where the city budget will allocate their funding to. For now, the mayor and city council will look to see if it deems necessary to make adjustments from fee increases, tax levies and assessments, or evaluating the current tax system all together.

As the meeting wrapped up officials did say there will be more conversations over the summer and beginning of fall to ultimately decide on the budget, what stays and what goes as they head into next year.