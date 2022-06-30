29 Actors Who Are Just A Bit Older Than I Thought They Were, Making Me Realize I Have No Idea How Old Anyone Is

Related
17 Actors Who Have Either Said They'd Totally Be Down To Play One Of Their Most Famous Roles Again Or That They Literally Refuse To
Don't get your hopes up about seeing Steve Rogers ever again.
Our First "Hocus Pocus 2" Trailer, Cameron Diaz Coming Out Of Retirement, And 13 Other Pieces Of Movie News From This Week
Vampires! Witches! Will Ferrell on roller skates!
Tim Allen Said The New “Lightyear” Movie Has “Nothing To Do” With His Original Character
"It just seems kind of...I don't know."
Maya Hawke "Wouldn't Exist" If Mom Uma Thurman Hadn't Been Able To Get A Safe Abortion When She Was A Teen
"Both of my parents' lives would have been derailed if she hadn't have had access to safe and legal healthcare — fundamental healthcare."
Taylor Lautner Found Out His Soon-To-Be Wife Tay Dome Had A Crush On Robert Pattinson, And His Response Will Make "Twilight" Fans Laugh
It looks like the Team Edward vs. Team Jacob debate lives on!
Steve Carell Talked About His "The Office" Days And Why He Thinks Fans Know More About The Show Than Him
Steve Carell, I just hope you know we'd all watch a sequel to Crazy, Stupid, Love. Hi, yes, hello. It's another week, which means another adorable puppy interview, and this one is such a good one. We recently had Steve Carell swing by BuzzFeed to play with puppies while answering questions. He was delightfully overwhelmed, and it's so wholesome.
