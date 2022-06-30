ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
29 Actors Who Are Just A Bit Older Than I Thought They Were, Making Me Realize I Have No Idea How Old Anyone Is

By Lauren Yapalater
 5 days ago

1. To me, there's no way Harry Shum Jr. is over 35.

Jerod Harris / FilmMagic

But he IS. Harry Shum Jr. is 40.

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

2. Tessa Thompson is 30 in my head.

Taylor Hill / Getty Images

But in reality, she is 38.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for the Met Museum/Vogue

3. Without knowing, I'd think Andrew Garfield was 29.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

But people, Andrew Garfield is also 38!

Jerod Harris / Getty Images

4. I don't believe Gabrielle Union is a day over 37.

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for the Met Museum/Vogue

And yet, Gabrielle Union is 49.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

5. Sandra Bullock is 45 to me.

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

But in real life, Sandra Bullock is 57.

Karwai Tang / WireImage

6. In my mind, Vin Diesel is 40.

Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images

But the fact is, Vin Diesel is 54.

Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

7. I thought Gabourey Sidibe was like...26, and I just asked my sister and she thought she was 25.

Randy Shropshire / Getty Images for Essence

But she's 39.

Paul R. Giunta / Getty Images

8. Zoe Kazan is like 27, right?

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

WRONG. Zoe Kazan is 38.

Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for WarnerMedia

9. I thought Sebastian Stan was like 35.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for the Met Museum/Vogue

Turns out he's 39.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images for Deadline Hollywood

10. In my opinion, Dave Franco is 33.

Dan Macmedan / Getty Images

In reality, Dave Franco is 37.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

11. I thought Josh Duhamel was 42 max .

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

But he is actually 49.

Arnold Turner / Getty Images for Freedom Road Productions

12. We can all agree that Thomas Brodie-Sangster is 22, right?

Lia Toby / Getty Images

NO. He's not. He is 32.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images for Chopard

13. Adam Driver seems 32.

Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein/WireImage

And yet, Adam Driver is 38.

Marc Piasecki / FilmMagic

14. I was pretttyyy sure Eddie Redmayne is 33.

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for SOLT

But no. Eddie Redmayne is 40.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

15. If you asked me, LL Cool J is 45.

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

But his birth certificate would confirm he is 54.

Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

16. I would have guessed that Jennifer Lopez is 39.

Emma Mcintyre / WireImage

But she is 52.

Dia Dipasupil / FilmMagic

17. Shawn Wayans is 40 in my head.

Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

But actually, he's 51.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

18. I thought Martha Stewart was around 65.

Paul Morigi / Getty Images

But Martha Stewart is 80 — 80!!!

Taylor Hill / FilmMagic,

19. Common has gotta be 42 at MOST.

SOPA Images / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

But nope, Common is 50.

Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

20. I'd have said Nicola Coughlan (from Bridgerton) is 28.

Karwai Tang / Getty Images

But she is actually 35.

Karwai Tang / WireImage

21. I thought Keegan-Michael Key was no older than 44.

Arnold Turner / Getty Images for Netflix

But actually, he's 51.

Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage

22. I truly thought Alison Brie was 32.

Mat Hayward / Getty Images

Turns out Alison Brie is 39.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

23. Who else here thought Pharrell Williams was 38?

Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Songwriters Hall of Fame

Because you're wrong. He's 49.

Eugenegologursky / Getty Images for Global Citizen

24. In my brain, Laverne Cox can't be older than 40.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

But in reality, she's 50.

Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage,

25. I would have guessed Kieran Culkin is around 35...tops.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

He's actually 39 IRL.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for the Met Museum/Vogue

26. In my personal opinion, Jim Parsons is 40.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

In real life, he is 49.

Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images

27. I 100% thought Natalie Dormer was younger than 35.

Karwai Tang / Getty Images

But Natalie Dormer is 40.

David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Jaguar Land Rover

28. In my silly little head, I thought Bianca Lawson was no older than 25.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

In actuality, Bianca Lawson is 43.

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

29. IDK, I just figured Gina Rodriguez was 31.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

News flash: Gina Rodriguez is 37.

Axelle / FilmMagic

30. Rob Lowe is 49 to me.

Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

The fact is, Rob Lowe is 58.

Jason Mendez / WireImage

31. And finally, Jason Earles from Hannah Montana seems like he is 24-ish.

Jon Kopaloff / WireImage

But nope! Jason Earles is 45.

Amanda Edwards / WireImage

