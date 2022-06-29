ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crested Butte, CO

CB to Denver bus gaining in popularity

By Editorial
Crested Butte News
 3 days ago

What seems to be an increasingly popular mode of transportation between Crested Butte and Denver might become even more popular as gas prices increase and bus fares decrease. Gas prices in the valley have been hovering at about $5 per gallon for a month and for a typical vehicle, the gas...

crestedbuttenews.com

Comments / 0

 

Mix 104.3 KMXY

5 Colorado Locations Make the Top List for Snowiest Towns

We might have had a below-average winter in Colorado when it comes to snowfall, but that didn't stop Mother Nature from dropping feet of snow on some locations in Colorado. According to Meteorologist, Cory Reppenhagen, Colorado towns took up 25 percent of the top 20 snowiest small towns in America. The list of the top 20 small towns includes the upper peninsula of Michigan and Alaska.
COLORADO STATE
5280.com

How Frank Day Built a Food & Beverage Empire in Colorado

Frank Day is not afraid to try new things. The Colorado native, who grew up in Chicago, dabbled in running doughnut shops and bartending before moving to Boulder in 1970. Over his five-decades-long career, the founder of Concept Restaurants has operated more than 80 hospitality businesses—including the Hotel Boulderado and Denver’s Stout Street Social and Humboldt Kitchen & Bar—in the Centennial State and beyond. And that doesn’t even count the dozens of outposts of Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom and Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, Front Range–born brands that grew into a separate restaurant group valued at $382 million in 2010, when Day sold it. Since he came back to Colorado, Day has weathered seven economic recessions, bladder cancer, and two attempts at retirement. “Those of us who survive in the restaurant and hotel business, I would term as action junkies,” he says. In honor of Day’s 90th birthday this month, we rounded up highlights from his storied resumé, soon to be padded by a new Boulder brewpub.
BOULDER, CO
1230 ESPN

Take a Virtual Tour of an Abandoned Colorado Sugar Factory

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The once-thriving Great Western Sugar Factory in Longmont, Colorado closed down years ago and is an eerily abandoned shell of its former self. Where is the Abandoned...
LONGMONT, CO
99.9 KEKB

What’s Next for the Oldest Building in Downtown Denver Colorado?

The Curry-Chucovich House sticks out like a sore thumb among the rest of its neighbors on Court Place in downtown Denver. Not only is the building's regal red architecture extremely eye-catching, but the historic property awkwardly sits in the middle of two parking lots. The 3230-square-foot building was originally built...
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Denver and other cities are suing Gov. Jared Polis over taxes and power

On Thursday, Denver, Boulder, Pueblo, Westminster and Commerce City filed a lawsuit against the State of Colorado and Gov. Jared Polis. Their argument: The state should butt out of these home-rule cities’ decisions on who to tax. In this case, the municipalities want to levy sales-and-use taxes on construction supplies used to build schools, something prohibited at the state level.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Where to see Fighting Falcon flyovers in Colorado

AURORA, Colo. — This Fourth of July the Colorado Air National Guard will show off its air power by performing flyovers at events in Colorado. >Video above: Colorado's 140th Wing performed flyovers around the Denver metro area in 2020. The Guard's F-16 Fighting Falcons will take off from Buckley...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Denver flyers beware: Large crowds expected, flight disruptions possible

Flight disruptions continue to plague travelers and are expected to hit especially hard over the July 4th weekend."It's not quite back to normal yet," Jonathan Hall said while picking up his luggage at Denver International Airport on Thursday. While Hall had a smooth flight into Denver from Utah, he and other travelers like John Stanley know that isn't always the case."I think it's lack of organization on some airlines," Stanley said.Chad Kendall a professor of aviation and aerospace at Metropolitan State University of Denver, says we are seeing a perfect storm come together when it comes to air travel...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado dream trail, Peaks to Plains, sees progress

Slow, steady progress continues toward a dream trail that would connect Denver to the Continental Divide. The long-envisioned Peaks to Plains Trail is projected to stretch 65 miles and 5,600 feet from the South Platte River Trail in the Mile High City to the Clear Creek headwaters high on Loveland Pass. The result promises to be "a quintessential Colorado experience," said Scot Grossman, the Jefferson County Open Space project manager who has overseen developments for about a decade.
DENVER, CO

