ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gunnison County, CO

Gunnison and Colorado River Basin look at supply shortages

By Editorial
Crested Butte News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We have 20% less water than we did 20 years ago.”. Peak snowmelt occurred early this year as below average snow levels melted and evaporated more quickly amid record high winds and dry conditions this spring. Water managers are trying to manage with less and trying to grasp a more realistic...

crestedbuttenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vail Daily

Colorado officials looking for engagement on updated water plan

State officials are hoping dire climate predictions and water shortages will convince Coloradans to get involved in planning how to share a dwindling resource. Colorado Water Conservation Board staff released the second iteration of the Colorado Water Plan on Thursday, which is now open for public comment. The first version of the plan was implemented in 2015.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Colorado Water Plan open for public comment through September

COLORADO, USA — Colorado's water supply is at risk, and the state has a new blueprint for what we should do about it. It's called Colorado's Water Plan, a 239-page document written by the Colorado Water Conservation Board. The state just released a new draft of it on June 30th and wants to hear from you.
COLORADO STATE
arkvalleyvoice.com

Governor Authorizes New “Keep Colorado Wild Pass”

On Wednesday, Governor Jared Polis and Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced that starting on Jan. 1, 2023, Colorado residents can get a $29 Keep Colorado Wild Pass during their annual vehicle registration through the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV). In March at the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission Meeting, the...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Industry
County
Gunnison County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Gunnison County, CO
Government
City
Gunnison, CO
northfortynews

338 Mile Pipeline Proposed to bring Water to Northern Colorado Through Wyoming

Water Horse Resources Secures Construction Company MasTec Advancing its proposed multi-billion-dollar project to bring new water supplies from the Green River in Utah to Colorado’s Front Range area, Water Horse Resources, LLC, has formed an [...] This post 338 Mile Pipeline Proposed to bring Water to Northern Colorado Through Wyoming previously appeared on North Forty News.
COLORADO STATE
kunm.org

New Mexico land deal creates its largest state-owned recreation area

New Mexico officials this week celebrated the addition of more than 54,000 acres to create its largest state-owned recreation area. The acreage, known as the L Bar Project, was acquired by the Trust for Public Land and is one of about 100 projects they’re supporting in the Mountain West.
POLITICS
Summit Daily News

Colorado to release draft of new water plan, calling it a blueprint for the state’s future

DENVER — The Colorado Water Conservation Board on Thursday will debut a new blueprint for how the state can approach dealing with projected water shortages by 2050. The Colorado Water Plan updates a document released in 2015. The plan was first drafted at the request of then-Gov. John Hickenlooper after a particularly warm year in 2012. Since then, climate change and other factors have only increased the risk facing Colorado’s water supply. The threat of wildfires exists year-round, the impacts of a two-decade drought have deepened and the state’s population continues to grow.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Management#Water Year#Colorado River Compact#Water Supply#Gunnison River
99.9 KEKB

The World’s Only Underground Firehouse is in Colorado

Tucked into the side of a mountain in the historic mining town of Creede, Colorado sits the world's only underground firehouse. What's even cooler, is that this unique station is open to the public on some days, meaning visitors can stop by and get a first-hand look at how things operate inside the cave.
CREEDE, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Mix 104.3 KMXY

The History of Colorado’s Oldest Town

Where will you find the oldest "town" in Colorado? That question is a little more complex than it sounds. Most consider the town of San Luis to be the oldest in Colorado. Here's a quick look at the 171 years of this community's amazing history. What Defines a 'Town'?. I...
COLORADO STATE
denverite.com

Denver and other cities are suing Gov. Jared Polis over taxes and power

On Thursday, Denver, Boulder, Pueblo, Westminster and Commerce City filed a lawsuit against the State of Colorado and Gov. Jared Polis. Their argument: The state should butt out of these home-rule cities’ decisions on who to tax. In this case, the municipalities want to levy sales-and-use taxes on construction supplies used to build schools, something prohibited at the state level.
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

Parks pass price slashed for Colorado residents in 2023

Starting on Jan. 1, 2023, Colorado residents can get a $29 Keep Colorado Wild Pass during their annual vehicle registration through the Division of Motor Vehicles. Usually, passes cost $80. The Keep Colorado Wild Pass is an annual state park pass that provides entry to all Colorado State Parks, protects Colorado wildlife, supports search and rescue programs, and funds trails and local community projects. People will be able to buy or decline the pass when registering a passenger vehicle, light truck, motorcycle and recreational vehicle starting in 2023. The pass is not transferable between vehicles and is linked to a specific license plate and registration card. Residents will have the option to decline the pass when registering a vehicle with the DMV online, through a kiosk or by notifying a customer service representative.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy